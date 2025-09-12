SAP GTS Application Expert
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Step into the exciting world of SAP GTS with H&M Group! As an SAP Application Expert, you'll be at the forefront of maintaining and developing our advanced SAP GTS E4H platform. Collaborate with a talented team to design, test, and configure solutions that impact users globally. Whether you're rolling out global templates or engaging in strategic maintenance, you'll find endless opportunities to learn and grow.
In addition to the above, your role will involve:
Expertise in SAP GTS: Be the go-to person for all things in SAP GTS.
Functional Specifications: Develop detailed specs for our SAP developers.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work with diverse teams to design seamless integrations.
Continuous Improvement: Lead initiatives to enhance our systems.
Independent Configuration: Tailor SAP solutions to meet business needs.
Testing & Support: Ensure our solutions are robust and reliable.
Transition Assistance: Help us move to SAP GTS E4H smoothly.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Our cross-functional SAP Trade Product team is committed to ensuring legal compliance and optimizing trade flows across all our channels and brands. With 18 talented individuals, including business experts, SAP application experts, and software engineers, we form a Centre of Excellence. Together, we are dedicated to building world-class supply chain solutions that delight our customers and drive our success.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Requirements: 7+ years in SAP GTS, familiarity with enterprise integration patterns, and a solid understanding of SAP ABAP and Agile practices.
SAP Knowledge: Proficiency in ECC, Global Trade Solution, Retail, & EWM.
System Knowledge: SAP MM, SD.
Process Knowledge: Trade and Logistic Processes.
Agile Knowledge: You have a deep knowledge Agile principles.
Leadership: Self-going and driven.
Experience: Hands-on experience with Jira, ServiceNow and customs processes.
Desirable: Experience with SAP GTS E4H and bonded warehouse solutions.
And people who are...
You are strategic, analytical and fast in understanding and execution.
Ability to understand and analyze complex information and share it in effective and powerful communications.
Ability to take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environments.
Excellent communication, Self-driven and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Staff discount card: Usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
H&M Incentive Program (HIP): Included in our HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
Competitive pensions: Collective Agreement and ITP pensions competitive to the Swedish market.
Generous vacation: 30 day's vacation, health care allowance, and good work-life balance.
Additional perks: Discounts from Benify.
Innovative Environment: Work with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.
Global Impact: Be part of a team that influences users worldwide.
Professional Growth: Endless opportunities to learn and develop your skills.
Collaborative Culture: Join a motivated team that values collaboration and excellence.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to the agreement. The role is a hybrid position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. We are eager to meet you!
