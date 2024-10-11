SAP EAM Consultant
Vattenfall AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Are you ready to make a significant impact on our journey towards fossil free living? As an SAP Consultant at Vattenfall, you will play a pivotal role in transforming our energy landscape. Your expertise will help us streamline processes, optimize systems, and ultimately power a sustainable future. Join us and be part of a team that is dedicated to achieving fossil free living within one generation.
Maintaining on- and offshore windfarms, without interrupting the delivery of green energy, is of high importance to us. Our SAP solutions play a crucial role in this process. Can you imagine the logistic challenges coming with e.g. replacing off shore Wind turbines? And would you like to support the IT solutions making that happen?
You will join our SAP Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) consultancy team, where you will focus on working with our Wind, Hydro and Distribution Departments on their logistic Solutions.
As SAP Consultant at Vattenfall you will create functional specifications and acceptance criteria for our SAP based Applications for EAM. Your main activities & responsibilities:
Requirement engineering & impact analysis
Lead small projects/changes focusing on the logistics area
Specify and document requirements, securing traceability to the source
Analyze, prioritize and challenge functional requirements
Manage changes to base lined requirements
Create and propose functional designs
Customizing in SAP Classic systems
Qualifications
Would you like to join a company with a large SAP footprint, bringing SAP solutions to our expanding Wind business? Do you enjoy using your SAP skills to contribute to our purpose of becoming fossil free? Please apply, if you meet most of the below criteria!
University (Bachelor or Master) degree or comparable level of thinking
Knowledge in the area of SAP ERP - Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) systems / SAP MM Solutions
Knowledge in logistic processes (SAP-MM-LOG, SAP MM-PUR, SAP-QM)
Knowledge about the interaction between connected SAP Modules
Experience in supporting complex projects having multiple stakeholders
Certification of Competency in Business Analysis CCBA® (or alike);
Location: You can choose to be based in Amsterdam or Stockholm. We are only considering candidates already working and living near one of these locations.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field.
A professional environment where your experience, knowledge and attitude will bring us one step further and the opportunity for you to grow further.
A central office location with easy access by public transport.
Furthermore, a healthy work-life balance (smart working) and time to develop your profession
At Vattenfall you get the opportunity to work for a clean energy company that aims for creating fossil free energy within one generation.
And last but not least; International and multi-cultural work environment with energetic, motivated colleagues that like to have fun as well!
More information
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter via our website. For information about the position or process, please contact Recruiter Folmer Koper +31 6 38710915.
At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity helps building a more profitable, efficient and attractive company. We continue to seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of gender, age, ethnic and cultural backgrounds. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
117 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
8950514