SAP EAM Consultant
2024-11-27
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Are you looking for a kick start for your career? Would you like to deal with business requirements? Can you create functional specifications? Would you like to work in an international team? For the Team ERP Maintenance Solutions within Transformation and Corporate IT YIC, as part of Vattenfall IT, we are looking for an experienced and engaged SAP EAM Consultant - Enterprise Asset Management Solutions for the locations Berlin and Stockholm.
As an SAP EAM Consultant - Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (SAP Plant Maintenance), you'll play a vital role in our team by maintaining applications, supporting and training key users, and participating in exciting development projects. You'll also have the opportunity to manage smaller projects or sub-projects within the ERP Maintenance Solutions environment.
What will you do?
Are you ready to dive into a role where you can make a real impact? We're looking for passionate individuals to join our team and help shape the future of our applications and systems. Here's what you'll be doing:
Your Tasks & Responsibilities:
Advise and Educate: Share your expertise in ERP Maintenance Solutions. You'll consult, advise, and make solution proposals, conduct feasibility studies, and lead training sessions and workshops
Transform Ideas into Reality: Turn functional requirements into technical designs that align with our architecture guidelines. You'll configure applications and work closely with project teams to ensure everything meets business needs
Test and Validate: Carry out and document various tests, including unit, system, regression, and integration tests. You'll also support key users during acceptance testing
Follow Best Practices: Work according to our company's processes, procedures, and guidelines, including ITIL processes
Stay Ahead of the Curve: Keep up with industry trends, identify potential improvements, and turn your insights into actionable proposals
Locations
Stockholm or Berlin
Qualifications
Who are you?
As SAP EAM Consultant you are responsible for the requirements analysis, functional design, development and maintenance of SAP PM applications within the IT area.
Next to this you bring:
University (Bachelor or Master) degree or comparable level of thinking
Knowledge in the area of SAP systems/SAP PM/SAP EAM Solutions
3-4 years of general business experience
Ability to cooperate with team members and customers and communicate effectively
Works independently and with own initiative
Ability to organize and solve problems
Local (Swedish or German) and English language skills - verbal and written
Additional Information
Why you'll love It here:
Innovative Environment: You'll be at the forefront of new technology and processes, constantly learning and growing
Team Collaboration: Work alongside a supportive and dynamic team that values your input and expertise
Career Development: We provide opportunities for training and professional development to help you achieve your career goals
Impactful Work: Your contributions will directly influence our business and help drive success
Join us and be a part of a team where your skills and ideas are valued. Apply today and let's create the future together!
What we offer
At Vattenfall we promote smart working. Meaning you can easily combine work life with your private situation to ensure a healthy work life balance. We are convinced that the pursuit of diversity helps to build a profitable, efficient and attractive company. Therefore we are looking for a harmonious balance of employees in terms of gender, age and ethnic and cultural backgrounds.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter via the link further down the page, no later than 24th of December 2024. For further information regarding the recruitment process you are welcome to contact recruiter Marius Gläßge marius.glaessge@vattenfall.de
Trade union representatives in Sweden (IT) are Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
We look forward to your application in English with a cover letter, curriculum vitae and relevant certificates or references. Please apply directly via our application link. Please note that we will only start the selection process after the application period has expired.
