SAP Developers
2024-06-11
This is a consultancy opportunity with a 6-month contract starting as soon as possible.
About Client:
Our client is a Swedish multinational clothing company headquartered in Stockholm. They operate in 74 countries with over 5,000 stores under the various company brands, with 126,000 full-time equivalent positions. It is the second-largest global clothing retailer. The company makes its online shopping available in 33 countries.
Required/Strong Experience in:
* SAP Fiori and SAP UI5 development, deep understanding of Fiori design principles, UI5 framework, Gateway architecture and development tool such as WEBIDE/BAS.
* JavaScript frameworks and libraries, Fiori Elements and Smart Controls, jQuery, HTML5, and CSS.
* Skills in configuring and customizing the SAP Fiori Launchpad, including tile creation, group and catalogue management, and role-based access control.
* Understanding of ABAP on HANA, including Core Data Services (CDS) views for efficient Data Modelling and oData Services.
* ABAP Object-Oriented Programming Techniques.
* API/Integrations Development in SAP(including hands-on knowledge on SAP Int Suite, API Business Hub, etc)
* SAP Enhancements and Extensibility.
* SAP Coding Best Practices of S/4HANA and adherence to Security and Performance of Applications .
* Presentation and Communication skills in English.
Good to Have Skills/Knowledge:
* SAP BTP Knowledge
* ABAP RAP
* Relevant Certifications in SAP S/4Hana.
Key Responsibilities and Daily Tasks include:
* Work with cross-functional teams to analyze business requirements and design software solutions that meet requirements.
* Develop, test, and maintain software solutions and SAP Applications/Apps on Portal.
* Troubleshoot and debug software issues, identify root causes, and implement solutions.
* Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders to ensure software solutions are delivered on time and meet quality standards.
* Continuously improve software processes, tools, and methodologies to increase efficiency and effectiveness.
* Keep up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in SAP Landscape.
* Work and Collaborate with Product Team(s) in Sprint and PI plannings.
Sounds interesting?
If you possess the required skills and experience, we invite you to apply. Please note that ongoing screening will take place, and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
