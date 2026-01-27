SAP Cross Functional Lead / Architect
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing.
Job summary
We are seeking a mid-to senior level SAP Cross Functional Lead / Architect to our customer in Stockholm.
Role Purpose The Functional Lead / Architect ensures functional coherence, design quality, and cross-process alignment across the S/4 program. This role complements domain architects by addressing end-to-end process consistency and design decisions that cut across functional boundaries.
Key Responsibilities * Provide program-level functional oversight across logistics, finance, sales, and master data * Guide functional design decisions with a strong understanding of S/4 best practices and process integration * Act as a design escalation point for cross-stream functional conflicts * Ensure alignment between business requirements, SAP standard capabilities, and long-term roadmap * Collaborate closely with Solution and Integration Architects to ensure cohesive design * Support leadership with clear functional impact assessments and recommendations
Key Skills & Experience * Deep hands-on experience in S/4 functional design (one or more core domains) * Strong understanding of end-to-end retail business processes * Experience in large transformation programs with multiple functional streams * Ability to balance SAP standardization with business needs
Reporting & Interfaces * Reports to: S/4 Transformation Lead * Interfaces with: Oher Architects, Business Leads, SI Functional Leads
Key words: SAP S/4HANA, S/4, SAP functional design, SAP best practices, process integration, logistics, finance, sales, master data, end-to-end processes, retail business processes, transformation programs, SAP standardization, solution architecture, integration architecture
Additional information Number of resources requested: 1 Competence (consulting experience from the desired role and competence): - Mid-level - Senior Remote work allowed: None. This is a on-prem assignment. Percentage of remote work allowed: 0% Period from: 2026-02-10 Period to: 2026-11-30
Assignment start: 2026-02-10
Remote work: No
Assignment duration: ~10 months
Geographical region: Sweden\Stockholms län, \Stockholm (STOCKHOLM)
Reply no later than: 2026-01-31
Application Deadline: 2026-01-30
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
