Salesforce CRM Specialist at Nexer Group
Nexer AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
, Strängnäs
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Do you live and breathe Salesforce? Are you passionate about leveraging its power to drive business growth?
Nexer Group is looking for an experienced and enthusiastic Salesforce CRM Specialist to join our team and play a key role in optimizing our Salesforce environment. You'll be a vital part of ensuring our systems are running smoothly and efficiently, enabling our teams to maximize their productivity and deliver outstanding results.
What You'll Do:
Champion Salesforce: Take ownership of our Salesforce instance, acting as the go-to expert for all things Salesforce related.
Enhance and Optimize: Continuously improve our Salesforce configuration, identifying opportunities to streamline processes and enhance user experience through customizations, flows, and automation.
Problem Solver: Troubleshoot issues, resolve bugs, and implement solutions to ensure seamless operation of our Salesforce platform.
Collaboration is Key: Work closely with various teams across Nexer Group to gather requirements, understand their needs, and translate them into effective Salesforce solutions.
Data Driven: Maintain data quality, create insightful reports and dashboards, and analyze key metrics to drive informed decision-making.
Stay Ahead of the Curve: Keep up-to-date with the latest Salesforce releases, features, and best practices to ensure we're leveraging the full potential of the platform.
We're Looking for Someone With:
Deep Salesforce Expertise: Extensive experience as a Salesforce Administrator or Consultant, with a strong understanding of Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and the Lightning Platform. Salesforce certifications are a major plus!
Configuration Guru: Proven ability to configure Salesforce to meet business needs, including creating custom objects, fields, page layouts, workflows, and validation rules.
Flow Master: Experience building and implementing Salesforce flows to automate processes and improve efficiency.
Analytical Mindset: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to translate complex requirements into actionable solutions.1
Communication is Crucial: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.2
Passion for Technology: A genuine enthusiasm for Salesforce and a desire to stay at the forefront of CRM technology.
Nexer as an employer
At Nexer, we think that every new idea, every innovation and new acquaintance is a promise of a better future. For you, for our customers and for the world we live in.
The future is not a distant dream, it is created by the actions we do today. At Nexer, you get the opportunity to dream big, think smart and make sure things happen. We take visionary ideas and create concrete strategies. We use technology as a tool for progress and find new ways to communicate.
We work value-driven and put our heart into everything we do. You get close to those who make decisions and you can always be involved and influence. If you work at Nexer, you get a strong employer with an international presence and great opportunities to develop.
Application
Please, go ahead and submit your application below. Unfortunately, we are not able to handle applications via e-mail, but if you have questions about the position or Nexer, please contact Joakim Hampus at Joakim.hampus@nexergroup.com
We accept applications on an ongoing basis, so do not wait to apply!
We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer AB
(org.nr 556451-9345) Arbetsplats
Nexer Group Kontakt
Joakim Hampus joakim.hampus@nexergroup.com 0705-120387 Jobbnummer
9178753