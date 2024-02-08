Sales Support Specialist & Project Manager
ABB AB / Chefsjobb / Västerås Visa alla chefsjobb i Västerås
2024-02-08
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are looking for a person for a combined role as Sales Support Specialist & Project Manager to join our skilled and dedicated sales team. You will be part of ABB Motion Service, Service Supply Unit, which offers services for a globally installed base of high voltage large motors and generators manufactured in Västerås. In this role, you will play a vital role throughout the whole quotation process, as well as in the project execution process of service related deliveries.
Your responsibilities
In this role you will have a combined responsibility, divided between being a Sales Support Specialist and a Project Manager.
You will be responsible for supporting our Area Sales Managers, Local Sales Units, and customers around the world with quotations, mainly for replacement machines and capital parts.
You will execute the whole quotation process from starting up to collecting needed technical and commercial information in order to finalize a quotation.
You will support in mechanical questions related to the quotation process
The role includes comprehensive collaboration with various stakeholders such as Local Sales Units as well as Area Sales Managers, Engineering, and other needed functions.
You will be taking lead in sudden arisen situations related to serve our customers in best way possible.
You will be responsible for managing and coordinating projects related to the execution of a variety of service related deliveries.
To succeed in the projects you will have extensive collaboration and contact with several crucial involved parties such as production, purchasing, engineering, Local Sales Units and customers.
You will plan and follow-up agreed and required activities in order to ensure desired outcome in the projects and meet targets and deadlines.
In this combined role, you will continuously improve our processes and tools to enhance our ways of working. This job will provide you with an opportunity to work in an international environment with people from different cultural and geographical backgrounds.
Your background
You hold a relevant education in Engineering.
You have a couple of years of work experience, preferably within sales/sales support or a technical related field.
You have a structured approach to solving problems and delivering to target.
You are service minded, flexible and always strive to understand customer requirements and try to find the best possible solution.
Experience in Salesforce is an advantage.
Fluency in Swedish and English, written and spoken alike, is a must.
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
Hiring Manager Marie Sundkvist, +46 722 08 26 03, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives; Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; The Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 702 205 65 54. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Interested in joining the crew? Please apply latest by the 28th of February, 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://new.abb.com/
Kopparbergsvägen 2 (visa karta
)
721 83 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Kopparbergsvägen 2 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8454846