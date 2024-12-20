Sales operations manager - lead our sales strategy and optimize performance
Get an idea of the role
We are looking for a Sales Operations Manager to take full ownership of our sales processes and work closely with the Sales Director to align operations with our strategic direction. If you have a background in financial services, outbound sales, and are comfortable working with SQL to analyze and drive performance improvements, this could be the perfect role for you.
Key responsibilities:
As the Sales Operations Manager, you will be the owner of our sales processes, ensuring they are streamlined, effective, and aligned with business goals. You'll play a critical role in tracking sales performance, setting clear targets, and using data insights to continuously improve our operations. You will work directly with the Sales Director, who owns the overall strategy, to ensure seamless execution and alignment across teams.
Your main tasks will include:
Sales performance tracking & reporting: Own KPI management, create actionable insights from data, and drive performance improvements across the sales teams.
Goal setting & alignment: Collaborate with the Sales Director to set clear sales targets and align operational processes with strategic business goals.
Data insights & analysis: Use SQL to extract, analyze, and report on data, providing key insights to optimize sales performance and operational efficiency.
Collaboration across teams: Work closely with Marketing, Pricing, and Sales Development teams to ensure synergies and alignment, driving cohesive strategies.
Process optimization: Continuously assess and improve sales processes, ensuring they are efficient and delivering high-quality results.
Strategy communication: Communicate the sales strategy, goals, and performance metrics effectively across teams, ensuring everyone is aligned and understands the vision.
On a personal level
The ideal candidate will have a mix of leadership skills, sales operations expertise, and a solid understanding of sales processes. We think that you have:
Extensive experience in sales operations within the banking/financial services sector, ideally with experience in outbound sales environments.
Strong proficiency in SQL for data analysis and reporting, helping to optimize sales performance and process improvements.
Proven ability to drive process optimization: As the owner of sales processes, you will need to constantly ensure they are streamlined, effective, and aligned with broader organizational goals.
Excellent communication skills: Able to translate strategy and insights into clear, actionable recommendations and communicate them across various teams.
A collaborative mindset: Comfortable working closely with cross-functional teams to leverage synergies and achieve shared business goals.
Why you'll thrive with us:
Ownership and impact: Take full ownership of sales processes and directly contribute to improving sales performance, working closely with the Sales Director to shape the strategy.
Growth opportunities: We offer continuous learning and development opportunities to grow your expertise in both sales operations and data-driven decision making.
Dynamic and collaborative culture: Work in a collaborative environment where cross-team synergy is key to success. You'll have the chance to work alongside talented professionals and contribute to a shared vision.
Make a difference: Your role will directly influence operational efficiency, sales results, and organizational growth. Your efforts will shape the future of our sales strategy.
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company
More than a job
Resurs is a leading bank in the Nordics with a simple philosophy: we want to create balance in people's personal finances. On that foundation, we develop offers and services within loans, savings and payments for retail and e-commerce that are based on people's everyday lives, and that will create long-term value for our customers. And for society. Today, we have a customer base of slightly more than 6 million customers and around 650 employees in the Nordic region.Apply today!
If you're ready to take on the challenge of leading sales operations, driving performance improvements, and working with a passionate team to execute strategy, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply today and help us transform our sales performance at Resurs Bank.
