Sales Operations Infrastructure Specialist (Software Tester)
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2026-07-13
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The opportunity
Grid Automation is a division in Hitachi Energy that offers automation and communication solutions to critical infrastructure segments such as energy generation, power transmission & distribution, transportation and multiple other industry applications.
Our products are supplied from several global delivery centers, and we are currently looking for a Sales Operations Infrastructure Specialist (Software Tester) to join our team! This position is placed at our Finnslätten office in Västerås, Sweden.
The purpose of the role is to manage, maintain and deploy PowerShop to global units as well as you will be responsible for modelling of products in the configurators like Camos.
In this role, you will report to the Head of Global Sales and Operations Infrastructure, Global Product Group Automation and Communication, Grid Automation.
We are in a very exciting phase and can offer you a broad spectrum of opportunities to grow and develop in a successful global organization. Don't hesitate – apply today!
How you'll make an impact
You will be involved in manual testing of software applications
You will manage, maintain and deploy PowerShop to global units as well as you will be responsible for modelling of products in the configurators like Camos.
You will manage and maintain, and be responsible for activities connected to our applications, for instance Camos, PowerShop, SAP, etc.
Modelling of products in Camos development environment
You will manage and align with stakeholders such as internal Sales and Operations units, Product management, Delivery centers, Factories, IT and Supply Chain Management.
Ensure continuous improvement of processes, tools and performance in accordance with the Global Product Group Automation & Communication Sales and Operations strategy.
Your background
Experience in manual testing of software applications (3+ years).
Experience in software environment (i.e. CPQ modelling, tools and processes) and proven experience of large data handling and transformation.
Since you will be collaborating with different colleagues/units, good communication skills are mandatory.
Being fluent in English (written and spoken) is a must. Other languages are considered meriting.
You need to have the ability to learn new tools and domains in order to be successful in this role.
Experience in modelling of products in Camos development environment, electrical domain know-how, and SQL knowledge is considered advantageous.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
Recruiting Manager Raju T, raju.t@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives – Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari +46 107- 38 13 45. Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
10001196