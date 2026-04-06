Sales Office Administrator (SOA)
Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2026-04-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB i Malmö
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, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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The Sales Back Office role provides essential administrative and operational support to the sales team, handling behind-the-scenes tasks that enable front-line salespeople to focus on customer relationships and revenue generation.
Order Processing and Management
The role involves processing customer orders accurately in the system, verifying pricing and product availability, coordinating with the Production team for order fulfillment, and tracking shipments to ensure timely delivery. This includes managing any order modifications, cancellations, or returns according to company policies.
Sales Administration
Key tasks include maintaining accurate customer records and sales databases, preparing sales documentation such as quotes, proposals, and contracts, generating and distributing sales reports and performance metrics.
Customer Support
The SOA provides support by responding to customer inquiries about order status, product information, and general questions, resolving billing discrepancies or invoice issues, coordinating with customer service teams to address concerns, and maintaining communication between customers and the sales team. Forwarding support requests to Support action + follow up.
Data Management and Reporting
This involves updating the CRM system with customer interactions and sales activities, pipeline status, and forecasts, and ensuring data accuracy and integrity across all systems together with the Sales & Marketing Team.
Financial Coordination
The role includes invoice processing and managing accounts receivable, coordinating with the finance department on payment collection.
Compliance and Documentation
Responsibilities include ensuring all sales activities comply with company policies and regulations, maintaining proper documentation for audits and record keeping, managing contracts and ensuring proper approvals are obtained, and keeping updated knowledge of product catalogs, pricing structures, and promotional programs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556742-3248)
Västmanlandsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
214 30 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
StageSmarts AB Kontakt
Jens Markebjer jens@stagesmarts.com 0701497652 Jobbnummer
9838216