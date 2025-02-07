Sales & Marketing Controller
2025-02-07
We are searching for a Sales & Marketing Controller for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
About the Role
Consumer Goods Region North is looking for a Sales & Marketing Controller which will be part of the regional team located in Gothenburg, Sweden, and reports to the Controlling Director for Region North.
The Sales and Marketing Controller performs analysis in regard to our financial performance and supports in various regional reporting, analysis, and control tasks. You are responsible for the execution of financial controls including all aspects of profit center accounting, revenue and cost control, financial systems, and procedures in adherence with prescribed corporate policies and Business Unit guidelines. The Sales and Marketing Controller analyses the financial performance and proposes corrective actions to improve performance to support business targets and objectives.
We're looking for people who embody our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment, and move at a fast pace. We're always looking for ways to improve our products and ourselves. If this is you, we'd love to talk.
What You Will Do
• Support local Sales and Marketing organizations in monitoring of overall performance and deviations
• Prepare and provide insights in all operational financial aspects
• Lead the local monthly and year-end closing processes
• Contribute to the regional monthly and year-end closing process and reporting
• Drive financial planning processes (Budget/Forecast/Financial Plan)
• Ad hoc analysis as a base for decisions and corrective actions
• Co-operate effectively with the Sales and Marketing teams to optimize business results and activities
• Follow controlling standards and other Essity policies such as internal control and legal regulations
• Support and train the organization in the use of financial IT Systems
• Responsible for planning, reporting and follow-up of regional Selling, General and administrative (SG&A) expenses
• Prepare and share management reports to key stakeholders
Who You Are
We are looking for a Sales & Marketing controller who has strong collaboration, communication, and presentation skills. It comes natural for you to create relationships in an efficient way with people on different levels of the organization. You are action oriented, customer focused and self-driven. You have an affinity for figures and systems as well as an analytical approach when drawing conclusions from given information and are able to present your conclusions. Finally, you have a holistic perspective and "down to earth" approach.
• University Degree within Economics or Business Administration
• Experience within a similar position (3-5 years)
• Fluent in Swedish and English
• Experience from SAP
• Advanced Excel user
• Power BI experience is an advantage
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
