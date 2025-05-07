Sales & Development Manager Senior (sdms)
2025-05-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Härryda
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Grästorp
Develop existing scopes from 200 to 500 projects + Lead a Global Sales and/or complex offer approach
SALES DEVELOPMENT
Hunt and identify high-value opportunities with strategic prospects
Identify and manage an active pool of prospects on new strategic accounts to open
Train on available offers and staffing capabilities on the Center of Competence
Obtain at least 10 appointments per week
Detect the issuance of major RFPs with our prospects
CUSTOMER INTIMACY AND SATISFACTION
Ensure customer satisfaction on projects
Propose proactive lobbying approaches in client networks
Secure physical presence on customers location
Identify the hard points of the coming year and decide on priorities
Can be KAM or GAM
FINANCIALS
Manage billing of services with clients
Establish Bid Sheets and targets before project starts
Control and update information in tracking tools
Fine optimization of margin: prices renegotiation, contract management, staffing optimization with CoC and TD...
MARKET KNOWLEDGE AND PARTNERSHIPS
Knows the market (customers, competitors) with a data driven approach
Knowledgeable on technologies/processes/tools of the market to contribute to the innovation and strategy
Propose strategic opportunities to management for analysis
WHAT WE OFFER YOU?
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness. ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
