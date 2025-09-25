Sales & Account Executive - Sustainability
2025-09-25
Employer: Hållbarhetsbyrån 360 (part of Nordic Investin Group) Location: Mölndal/Göteborg or Hybrid Remote Employment: Full-time
About usHållbarhetsbyrån 360 is part of Nordic Investin Group - a fast-growing Nordic business group within consulting, sustainability, finance, and tech. We help companies future-proof their operations by transforming sustainability into profitable growth. Our mission: to combine sharp business strategies with a strong sustainability focus.
About the roleAs Sales & Account Executive - Sustainability, you are the driving force behind our commercial growth. You will hunt new business opportunities, close deals, and build long-term client relationships with decision-makers who want to integrate sustainability into their business models. This is not a farming role - it's a hunter role where you thrive on winning new clients and exceeding sales targets.
Responsibilities Proactively prospect and generate new business leads.
Manage and grow key client accounts with a focus on long-term partnerships.
Sell sustainability consulting, strategy, and reporting services.
Own the entire sales cycle - from prospecting and meetings to negotiations and closing.
Collaborate with our sustainability consultants to deliver value to clients.
Consistently meet and exceed ambitious sales targets.
Who are you? You have a proven track record in B2B sales, preferably in consulting, sustainability, or related services.
You are a hunter by nature - driven, fearless, and motivated by closing deals.
You are business-savvy, results-oriented, and thrive in a high-paced growth environment.
You are a strong communicator with the ability to build trust and influence decision-makers.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
What we offer A chance to be part of a fast-scaling Nordic group with international ambitions.
A sales role with direct impact on revenue and company growth.
Competitive base salary with strong performance-based commission model.
Modern hybrid work setup with offices in several Swedish cities.
Career opportunities across the Nordic Investin Group companies.
