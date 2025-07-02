Sales Manager Brownfield
2025-07-02
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Sales Manager
Your Role: Own the Challenge
ABB's Process Automation Energy Industries (PAEN) division is at the forefront of enabling the Energy Transition. We are now seeking a dynamic Sales Manager Brownfield to lead our team of Large Pursuit Specialists focused on modernization, expansion, and automation across the energy and industrial sectors.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and manage a team of 10 Large Pursuit Specialists and Account Managers across diverse industries, predominantly in energy transition brownfield projects.
Oversee and personally engage in major sales pursuits in Automation, Electrical, Telecommunications, and Digital solutions.
Drive recruitment, onboarding, and development of a high-performing sales team.
Strategically allocate pursuit resources, support winning strategies, and maximize win potential.
Lead decision-making on bidding strategies and delivery models in collaboration with peers.
Represent ABB as a thought leader at industry events and forums.
Ensure effective use of CRM tools (Salesforce) for sales forecasting and funnel management.
Uphold ABB's core values and health & safety standards in all activities.
Qualifications
Proven leadership experience managing high performing sales teams, ideally in brownfield or modernization projects.
Strong industry background in power automation and the energy sector.
Demonstrated success in selling complex technical solutions (Automation, Electrical, Telecoms, Digital).
Skilled in consultative sales, with excellent interpersonal, listening, and questioning skills.
Collaborative, resilient, self-motivated, and capable of managing complex stakeholder environments.
Strong communication skills with the ability to influence at all levels of an organization.
Familiar with commercial and contractual aspects of industrial projects.
Proficient in CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce) and Microsoft Office tools.
Driving license required.
Why ABB?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
Recruiting Manager Magnus Högstedt, Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Eriksson, +46 702 08 99 50; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Hanna Norén, +46 706 34 03 46. All other questions can be directed to Recruiting Consultant Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31
E-post: maire.jaarats@ee.abb.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.abb.com
Nätverksgatan 5 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås Jobbnummer
9414509