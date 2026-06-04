Sales Manager
Minnovation International AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role:
We are partnering with a fast-growing client to find an experienced Sales Manager ready to lead from the front. This is a pivotal role for someone who combines hands-on commercial excellence with the ability to inspire, develop, and drive a high-performing team. You will own both the numbers and the culture, setting the standard for what great sales leadership looks like in the future of mobility.
🎯 What You'll Do:
▸ Lead, coach, and develop a sales team to consistently exceed individual and collective revenue targets across the EV portfolio.
▸ Own the full sales strategy — from pipeline development and lead management through to close and post-sale retention.
▸ Drive revenue growth by identifying new business opportunities, expanding the customer base, and improving conversion rates.
▸ Set clear performance expectations, conduct regular reviews, and build a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.
▸ Prepare and present accurate sales forecasts, pipeline reports, and performance analytics to senior stakeholders.
▸ Monitor EV market trends, competitor activity, and customer insight to keep the team sharp and ahead of the curve.
▸ Recruit, onboard, and retain top sales talent in line with growth objectives.
💼 What You'll Bring:
▸ 3–5 years of proven sales management experience, ideally within automotive or EV retail.
▸ Demonstrable success in hitting and exceeding team revenue targets with a data-driven, results-first mindset.
▸ Strong leadership presence — able to motivate, challenge, and develop individuals at varying stages of their career.
▸ Deep expertise in consultative selling, negotiation, and closing, with the ability to coach these skills effectively.
▸ Solid understanding of EV products, charging infrastructure, and the evolving sustainable mobility landscape.
▸ Exceptional communication and stakeholder management skills across all levels.
▸ Highly organised with the ability to manage team performance, forecasts, and strategic priorities simultaneously.
🏅 Experience & Qualifications
🗓 1–3 years minimum in a sales management or team leadership role
📈 Consistent record of meeting or exceeding targets at individual and team level
🔄 End-to-end sales cycles in high-value or consultative environments
🚀 Building and scaling sales teams is a strong advantage
In case you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to neha@minnovation.se
or shivangi@minnovation.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7850635-2036254". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.teamtailor.com
Hovslagargatan 5B (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9948078