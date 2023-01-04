Sales Manager - Metso Outotec
Poolia Sverige AB / Chefsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla chefsjobb i Skellefteå
2023-01-04
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Poolia Sverige AB i Skellefteå
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Vindeln
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to take this opportunity to influence the industry towards a more responsible use of the world's natural resources?
At Metso Outotec you will join a supportive and inclusive network of colleagues from around the world. There will always be a chance for you to learn and try something new.
This is your invitation to rise above what was possible yesterday.
About the position
We are looking for Sales manager - Product Group Precious Metals to work together with our other Sales manager in Precious Metals and together with the Global Sales team in the Metals Business Area. This is an exciting opportunity for a person with a strong drive and excellent networking skills.
As the sales manager you will work closely with the global Smelting sales team even though that your main responsibility is Precious Metals sales work. The Precious Metals sales consist of brown and green field business and the customer base is global. Our typical technology delivery model is engineering, key equipment supplies and advisory services. Technology sales in Metso Outotec is teamwork and all about getting it done together.
Your location will be in Skellefteå, Göteborg, Sala, Kil/Karlstad, Luleå, Gällivare, Kiruna, or Trelleborg.
Responsibilities
• Sale of products, technologies and solutions for TBRC (Top Blown Rotary Converter technology), PSC (Pierce Smith Converter Technology) & PM (Precious Metals technology)
• Creating customer value propositions
• Customer relationship
• Market understanding, understanding and follow market trends, active screening of possible projects globally
• Sales budget of sales area (OI, sales, costs...)
• Keeping sales and customer data in CRM up to date
• Maintenance, continuous improvements of sales processes
• Actively support prominent customer projects development.
• Manage customer RFQ material and requests for clarifications with Solution Leads.
• Prepare proposal documentation in collaboration with the proposals, sales, supply, and execution team.
• Commit and deliver proposals per deadlines, and maintain correctness, quality, and proper archiving of proposals.
• Support transition of successful sales projects to delivery in smooth and efficient manner.
Your profile
Our expectations / to succeed you will need:
• Experience on technology work, sales and/or project implementation (experience of copper smelting and/or metallurgical industry is an advantage)
• To take ownership and be hungry to achieve results
• Good cooperation skills in an international organization
• Fluent spoken and written English (other languages are an advantage)
We offer you an opportunity to work in global community and influence the industry towards a more responsible use of the world's natural resources.
About the organisation
Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving our customers' energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with our product and process expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets.
Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about EUR 4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com, twitter.com/metsooutotec Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67115". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Poolia Sverige AB
(org.nr 556426-7655), http://www.poolia.se Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Poolia Umeå AB Kontakt
Rasmus Andersson rasmus.andersson@poolia.se 070-497 54 62 Jobbnummer
7311830