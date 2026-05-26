Sales Manager - Defence Trucks
Scania CV AB / Chefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla chefsjobb i Södertälje
2026-05-26
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As Sales Manager Defence, you have the global commercial responsibility for Scania's defence truck business in your markets. You work directly towards Ministries of Defence and Scania distributors, translating customer needs into competitive and compliant defence solutions. Acting as a defence subject-matter expert, you help shape the Scania Defence offer and drive profitable growth in close collaboration with Scania's sales and service companies as well as colleagues within R&D, Purchasing and After Sales.
The role spans the full defence sales lifecycle - from prospecting and market shaping to tendering, negotiation, solution development and delivery. You take the commercial lead throughout the sales process. As part of a growing global Defence team, you also contribute to shaping our strategy and how we work with customers and partners going forward.
Job Responsibilities
Drive defence sales by developing and executing sales strategies aligned with Scania's global defence business objectives.
Build and maintain strong relationships with distributors, customers, and bodybuilders through regular in-country engagement and market presence.
Lead and support tendering and proposal management, including requirement shaping, quotations, and coordination of cross-functional teams for compliant and competitive offers.
Develop and present business cases for defence projects in close collaboration with Finance, R&D, Procurement, Production and Logistics to ensure risk mitigation and profitability.
Represent Scania Defence in marketing activities and trade fairs, identify new business opportunities, and support product and concept development to ensure market-relevant solutions.
Who You Are
You are a commercially driven professional with strong experience in complex B2B and defence-related sales environments. You combine a strategic mindset with the ability to work hands-on in tenders and customer engagements, and you are comfortable navigating cross-functional and international settings. Integrity, structure, and the ability to balance customer needs with compliance and profitability are key to your success.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives are valuable to us.
This Is Us
You'll join a dedicated Global Defence Sales team that supports our global business units in delivering Scania's Defence Trucks to customers around the world. Our organisation brings together both Truck Sales Managers and ILS Managers, working closely in country- and region-focused teams to ensure we meet the unique needs of each market. We value collaboration, clarity of purpose and a strong team spirit. Together, we secure mission-ready solutions for our defence customers.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-06-09. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Pamela Strinning, Head of Defence sales at; pamela.strinning@scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9929758