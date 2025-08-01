Sales Executive
Beta Bridge Ventures AB / Säljarjobb / Solna Visa alla säljarjobb i Solna
2025-08-01
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beta Bridge Ventures AB i Solna
About Beta Bridge Ventures AB:
Beta Bridge Ventures AB is a fast-growing venture studio and innovation hub that turns bold ideas into successful businesses. We specialize in building and scaling early-stage technology ventures with a focus on impact, growth, and sustainability. As we continue to grow our portfolio and partner ecosystem, we are looking for an ambitious and motivated Junior Sales Executive to support our sales and business development efforts.
Role Overview:
As a Junior Sales Executive, you will play a critical role in generating leads, building relationships, and contributing to the sales pipeline across our portfolio of ventures. This is a great opportunity for someone eager to break into the world of sales, startups, and venture building - and grow rapidly into a commercial leadership role.
Key Responsibilities:
Identify, research, and qualify prospective clients, partners, and collaborators.
Assist in outreach campaigns via email, LinkedIn, and calls.
Support preparation of sales pitches, presentations, and follow-up communications.
Manage and update CRM tools with accurate records of interactions and leads.
Help coordinate discovery calls, product demos, and meetings.
Work closely with product and venture teams to tailor sales messaging.
Track sales KPIs and support reporting on pipeline health and conversions.
Stay updated on trends relevant to our portfolio (tech, AI, ESG, SaaS, etc.).
What We're Looking For:
Recently graduated or up to 2 years of experience in sales, business development, or customer-facing roles.
Excellent communication (written and verbal) and interpersonal skills.
Self-motivated, organized, and willing to learn and grow.
Fluency in English; Swedish is a plus.
Familiarity with CRM systems (e.g., HubSpot, Pipedrive) is a bonus.
Curiosity about startups, venture capital, and emerging technologies.
What We Offer:
Exposure to cutting-edge startups and real entrepreneurial experiences.
Mentorship and learning directly from founders and senior leadership.
Opportunity to contribute to go-to-market strategies across multiple ventures.
Clear career progression path into Sales, Growth, or Venture Development roles.
A vibrant and flexible work environment with a mission-driven team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10
E-post: careers@acumant.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beta Bridge Ventures AB
(org.nr 559452-8340)
Gårdsvägen 8 (visa karta
)
169 70 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9443188