Sales Executive
2025-01-26
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
Job Summary
Currently, we are looking for energetic Sales Executive in Europe. The ideal candidate has a charming personality and excellent communication skills. You have sales acumen and know how to convert leads into deals. The ideal candidate will prospect and close sales leads within the various lines of businesses and help generate revenue for the company. They will also be responsible for developing, implementing, and evaluating the sales strategy in Europe.
Responsibilities:
• Lead sales activities in Europe to win major business and customers in one or more product categories.
• Coordinate with inside sales, marketing to generate and meet with prospective leads
• Deliver the territory's budgeted revenue, margin, and volume for the given product category.
• Track and report all sales activities
• Represent Fyaril at various trade fairs and business events
• The role could require travel within Sweden or internationally
Requirements: Masters in business administration or similar from a reputed university.
• 2-3 years experience in either marketing or sales
• Experience generating and maintaining relationships with sales leads
• Are a motivated self-starter, comfortable with prospecting and cold outreach to potential new customers.
• Excellent listening, presentation, negotiation, and closing skills.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills
• Experience in Microsoft office and other sales related tools suites e.g. CRM.
• Goal-oriented and self-driven who can work independently or within a multicultural team
• Fluent in English
• Swedish + other European languages is strong merit
We work in fast pace, and you should be motivated to work hard and learn quickly. You are a positive thinker, energetic and brimming with lots of ideas. Creativity with attention to detail are important traits for this position. You are self-motivated and be able to work independently as well as collaboratively.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
E-post: careers@fyaril.com
(org.nr 559347-9032), https://www.fyaril.com
Sameer Deolalikar sameer.deolalikar@fyaril.com 0763356363
9125664