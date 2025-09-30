Sales Engineer to Catator
2025-09-30
Are you a results-driven engineer for sales? We're looking for a structured and proactive Sales Engineer to join our team. This is an exciting opportunity to shape the future by identifying business opportunities, developing strategic partnerships, and leading key projects that drive growth.
Your Role
Support business development from concept to execution.
Collaborate with internal teams and external consultants to ensure project success.
Manage budgets, timelines, and project deliverables.
Present solutions to potential clients, stakeholders, and partners.
Represent the company at industry events, trade shows, and networking opportunities.
Provide expert technical guidance to clients.
Develop business cases, including financial and technical analysis.
Assess public incentives, financing options, and regulatory frameworks.
Identify and cultivate relationships with key stakeholders, including technology providers and energy producers.
Establish strategic partnerships to drive project success.
Requirement
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field of engineering or science is considered an asset.
At least 5 years of experience in a sales-related role.
Ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment.
Strong communication and relationship-building skills.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Who are you?
Strong understanding of technical concepts enables effective problem-solving and the ability to find cost-effective, high-quality solutions.
Thriving in diverse, global environments come naturally, with adaptability to new challenges being a key strength.
Leadership skills drive motivation and inspire others while facilitating strong decision-making and long-term goal achievement.
Initiative and self-motivation play a central role in driving success.
A natural talent for attracting, developing, and closing business opportunities contributes to sustained growth.
Problems are approached with a hands-on, practical mindset, ensuring attention to detail and precision in every aspect of the work.
Apply today and become part of a forward-thinking team driving the future of sustainable energy!
This recruitment process is managed by PS Partner. You can apply by following the link and sending in the required forms. For questions regarding the process, please contact Louise Harrysson at 072 311 98 39 or louise.harrysson@pspartner.se
The Company
Catator delivers cutting-edge catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. The world is rapidly transitioning to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. However, to store energy when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, large amounts of hydrogen are needed: according to the International Energy Agency about 650 megatons of hydrogen per year by 2050. That's a lot of hydrogen!
To accelerate this green transition, Catator offers its patented and world-leading catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. Catator's solutions are used by manufacturers of fuel cell systems and hydrogen producers. We work exclusively with OEM customers, several of which are leading multinational companies.
Catator was founded in 1990 by a group of researchers at Lund University. Over the years we have developed deep IP and know-how in catalysis and catalytic process design. Our headquarters are located in Lund. Our premises are well adapted to our business and include in-house production of catalysts and advanced research and test facilities Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556816-1961), http://www.pspartner.se Arbetsplats
PS Partner Kontakt
Louise Harrysson louise.harrysson@pspartner.se 0723-11 98 39
9533825