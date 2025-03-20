Sales Development Representative | Nordic
At Bim.com, we connect the people who build with the products they build with. Are you ready to join this exciting journey as our newest Nordic Sales Development Representative?
Together with us, you will make a difference - both for our customers and the planet. We offer you the unique opportunity to be part of a small team within a global company of 160 employees. Within the Sales Development team, we thrive in a fast-paced and collaborative environment where curiosity and persistence drive success. We support each other in every step, from prospecting to closing, and celebrate our wins together. We enjoy solving challenges, experimenting with new approaches, and working towards ambitious goals. As our new Sales Development Representative, you will play a key role in driving outbound prospecting efforts, engaging potential customers, and setting the foundation for successful sales in the Nordic market.
As our new Sales Development Representative, you will...
Identify and engage with potential customers through various methods.
Drive outbound prospecting efforts to generate and qualify leads.
Maintain and update lead information in our CRM system (Salesforce).
Work closely with the sales team to develop and optimize prospecting strategies
Stay up to date with industry trends and understand the needs of our target audience.
We believe that you ...
Minimum 1 year of experience in outbound prospecting, including cold calls and other proactive sales activities
Are not afraid to pick up the phone and explore different outreach strategies to create new opportunities.
Have experience working with a CRM software.
Are a strong communicator in Swedish and English. Any other Nordic languages are a plus.
Have a post-secondary education in business, economics, sales, or equivalent.
Willingness to travel to events and exhibitions on behalf of the company.
Extra awesome (or for you to learn)
Knowledge of the building or sustainability industry
Previous experience in a SaaS company.
More about Bim.com
The industry is on a journey to build better. To succeed, the people who build need better information about the products they use. And better access to it. Bim.com is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable the information to be used at all different stages of a construction project. By doing so, Bim.com enables those who build to make informed decisions, work smarter, and enhance the overall efficiency and quality of the construction project.
Building better starts with us too, a dedicated group of people collecting all this data from the manufacturers and creating the platforms under the Bim.com umbrella for distributing it. These are currently: BIMobject - the industry's global, open library of BIM files. Prodikt - the building project tool with integrated sustainability data. The Design App - automating climate calculations in building design. And lastly, supporting distributors and partners with data directly from Bim.com. On top of that, for the manufacturer we offer EandoX, LCA and BIM services - for creating product information, and making it ready for the market.
Practicalities
This position is located in Malmö and offers a hybrid work model. We love the mix of meeting at the office and having the possibility to explore what works best for you.
We know that applying for a job can be intimidating and that applicants rarely meet (or feel that they meet) every single criterion. So, if this role looks like a great next step for you, please apply even if you can't "check every box."
What we offer our employees
The start-up mentality is an important part of who we are - we are always learning, experimenting, and growing. We invest in our employees' development and believe in giving everyone a voice in shaping our company's future. Our core values - Raise it, Do it, Together - guide everything we do.
We're committed to a diverse, inclusive workplace where different experiences and perspectives drive innovation. Join us in transforming the industry!
