Sales Coordinator (Hungarian, Spanish, and French-speaking)
2025-02-11
About View360
At View360, we help businesses create engagement, build trust, and stand out from the competition. Through our virtual tours, we offer interactive and immersive experiences that strengthen companies' digital presence - on Google, websites, and social media.
We are now looking for individuals who want to be part of our success journey and help create new opportunities for our clients.
About the Role
As a Sales Coordinator at View360, you play a crucial role in our sales process. Your mission is to contact decision-makers in given markets and schedule qualified meetings for our sales team. By building connections and opening doors, you provide our clients with the opportunity to discover the power of our virtual solutions.
Your Responsibilities:
Proactively contact and build relationships with decision-makers across various industries and sectors.
Schedule qualified meetings for the sales team, aiming to achieve both quantitative and qualitative goals.
Collaborate with our marketing team to ensure you have access to the right materials and support in your work.
We Believe You:
Have a natural talent for communication and are passionate about building strong relationships over the phone.
Are goal-oriented, self-driven, and thrive in a fast-paced environment.
Have experience in customer contact, sales, or appointment setting (beneficial but not required).
Your sense of service and ability to listen help you build trust and lay the foundation for long-term collaborations.
What We Offer:
A stimulating and varied job where you can develop both professionally and personally.
The opportunity to be part of an innovative company at the forefront of digital solutions.
Support from a dedicated team that helps you succeed in your role.
Flexible working hours and the option to work remotely.
Languages:
We are looking for Sales Coordinators fluent in Swedish, Hungarian, Spanish, or French.
