Sales Assistant Arkaden
ITX Sverige AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ITX Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Sales assistant, Zara Arkaden
Part-time position
Join our fabulous team and do something amazing every day!
Our Zara store in Göteborg is looking for part-time Sales assistants for the upcoming season.
About us
Zara offers the latest fashion trends for women, men and children. An international brand with stores in the main cities of the world and online. Our business model is centered in our customers, constantly adapting to their needs. We love what we do. Teamwork, passion, curiosity, diversity, sustainability, creativity and humility are our daily motivation. Does it sound like you? Maybe you are a Zara person.
How we imagine you
You are passionate, curious, motivated and dynamic, with something different to contribute. You are a multitasker, creative, unstoppable and proactive. You love fashion and celebrate self-expression. You shine in a fast-paced environment, where you can be yourself around talented people like you!
Having previous retail experience is a plus, but what we care most about is that you want to learn and grow with us. At Inditex you will find more than a job!
What we expect from you
From day one you'll work in a team and have your own voice. You'll develop your skills and be given responsibilities. You'll have all the tools at your fingertips to make a difference. As a Sales Assistant, part of your responsibilities will be:
Deliver a high level of customer experience
Support the cash desk and delivery teams
Understand the latest fashion trends
Replenish the shop floor
Support other store or stockroom functions when needed
What we offer
Our internal talent is our greatest asset and we are proud of offering internal promotion programs where you will find opportunities to grow, e-learning and training programs - we never stop learning!
You will be rewarded with a competitive compensation package and you will also receive 25% discount to buy the latest trends in any of our Inditex brands available in your market.
We are committed to ensure that our recruitment processes are barrier free and as inclusive as possible to everyone. This includes making adjustments for people with disability or long term conditions.
Show us your talent and apply now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-03
E-post: malinh@dk.inditex.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ITX Sverige AB
(org.nr 556569-8577)
Drottninggatan 44 (visa karta
)
411 07 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Zara Jobbnummer
8584882