Sales Analyst To Samsung
2024-01-04
Job Description
The purpose of the Sales Analyst is to communicate sales and market insights for Mobile Experience (MX) product groups by driving and providing actionable insights based on external and internal sources, analysis and evaluation. Move beyond analysis and reach for action, in order to increase efficiency and sell-out.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES & JOB SCOPE:
• Evaluate sell-out data and trends together with market activities
• Sell out trend and promotional impact reports
• Internal data such as profitability and return on investment etc.
• Market insight reports (e.g., GfK reports)
• Consumer Market Insights (e.g., Kantar Reports)
• Global trend reports as shared by global teams
• Competitor analysis based on publicly available data.
• Identify and manage various sources of data and information. Translate data into insights to guide strategic decision making across the MX organization
• Communicate insights in a clear and concise manner in a way that drives action and make impact
• Develop tools and processes to improve capability across the team and make it visual and impactful
• Proactively lead analyses to address business needs, opportunities & issues
• Provide feedback, insights and recommendations for improving Samsung MX business performance and profitability
• Ensure deliverables with clear actionable recommendation and drive action to contribute toward commercialized ideas and customer team success
Company Description
"Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done over 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an employee, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
#DoWhatYouCant"
Qualifications
• You hold a University degree, major in business administration, economics, statistics, engineering or similar.
• You have a couple of years experience in a similar role, e.g., Junior Business Controller, Market Intelligence Analyst or similar.
• You have experience in data validation and cross reference comparisons.
• You have documented experience visualizing data and actionable insights.
• You have advanced Excel competence.
• You are fluent in English, both written and verbal.
• Industry knowledge is a big plus.
• Experience from Nordic matrix organization is a merit.
Personal qualities
In this role, it is important that you are business and customer oriented and are able to work effectively and in an inclusive manner with both individuals and groups of people that have diverse styles, abilities and motivation. As a person, you take ownership by being proactive, structured and finalize work independently. Samsung is a highly dynamic company in a fast-moving industry, so there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a doer and a person who appreciate tempo, change and take own initiatives. You need to be open to new ideas and new ways of thinking. No day is like the other here at Samsung, and we want you to be curious, to see the opportunity in fast and sometimes unexpected changes.
Salary
Salary, as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start 2024-02-05 and the assignment is expected to run until 2029-02-04 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
