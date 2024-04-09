Sales Analyst
2024-04-09
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Tiger of Sweden is a Stockholm-based fashion house established in 1903 with a heritage in tailoring. For more than a century Tiger of Sweden has stood for style with purpose, dressing men and women for whom true style is about the confidence to be themselves.
POSITION OVERVIEW: Chief responsibility of the sales Analyst is to provide analytical support to maximise sales and product performance in all sales channels. The sales analyst will oversee the full P&L budgets and sales reports as well as analyse and evaluate the sales performance through all channels (E-com, Retail, Franchisee, Airport retail, Outlet & Wholesale key accounts ).
AREAS OFRESPONSIBILITIES:
Priorities:
Support CCO and Sales Directors with sales analysis and reports to support decision making and further growth of the sales channels.
Collect and report market feedback and sales data and present to sales, design and product development
Traveling:
When relevant for market visits
TASKS
Sales Analysis and Insights
Lead sales analysis efforts, employing advanced analytics techniques to uncover trends, patterns, and opportunities within our sales data. Work closely with Finance team (YTG, Budgets, cash flow, business cases).
Develop and maintain robust reporting dashboards, providing actionable insights to stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
Conduct deep-dive analysis on product performance, category trends, and channel effectiveness, identifying areas for optimization and growth.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate data insights into merchandising strategies, promotional campaigns, and pricing initiatives.
Stay abreast of industry trends, competitor activities, and consumer behaviors, leveraging data to drive informed decision-making and maintain competitive advantage.
Operational Management
Oversee day-to-day sales operations, ensuring efficient inventory management, replenishment, and SKU rationalization processes.
Partner with supply chain and logistics teams to optimize stock flow and minimize stockouts, maximizing product availability and sales opportunities.
TOOLS & SYSTEMS
Microsoft Office packet with focus on Excel
Power BI
Tableau
SQL
KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Data Science, or a related field; advanced degree preferred. Strong mathematics skills to review financial results
5 years of experience in sales analysis, or retail analytics, preferably within the fashion retail industry. A merchandising background would be a plus.
Proficiency in data analysis tools (SQL) and visualization platforms (Tableau, Power BI). Building reports and analyse data using the tools at hand.
Strong analytical mindset, with the ability to distil complex data into actionable insights and recommendations.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to influence stakeholders and drive cross-functional alignment.
Proven leadership capabilities, with experience managing small teams and driving operational excellence in a fast-paced environment.
Strong user of Microsoft Excel and the Office Package
Fluent in English, both verbally and written. Additional languages are meriting.
PERSONAL SKILLS
Ability to communicate, present and influence all levels of the organization, including executive and C-level
Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company's success
Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
Team player
Great command of MS Office and ERP systems
WORKING KEY PARTNERS
Finance
Marketing
Product development
Logistics
Merchandising
The position is based in our Head office in Stockholm and is a full-time position. If this sounds like the perfect fit for you? Please don't hesitate to apply by submitting a CV and personal letter in English.
We look forward to receiving your application.
Tiger of Sweden stands against any form of discrimination and strives to be an inclusive brand and workplace. We welcome applications from all individuals, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, race, or disability and recruitment is purely on the based on skills and experience. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tiger Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556187-7795), http://www.tigerofsweden.com Arbetsplats
Tiger of Sweden Kontakt
Laura Perez Ferrer laura.perez.ferrer@tigerofsweden.com Jobbnummer
8598515