Sales Advisor - Nordby - Sommarvikariat
2023-02-01
Company Description
Sales Advisor-Welcome customers & feel welcome to be yourself.
Are you looking for new challenges and an opportunity to grow in a high pace environment? Does development opportunities and a career within H&M excite you? Perfect! Then this is the beginning of a fantastic journey for you!
H&M is a fashion-conscious brand, offering the latest styles for all customers to express their own unique persona. We are a value-driven, customer-oriented, and creative fashion company characterized by playfulness and high pace. We are defined by "The H&M Way" - our culture, values, and guidelines that make H&M's soul and heart. We are constantly striving to improve in all areas of our work, therefore creating sustainable fashion for a sustainable future is a driving force for us. Our fantastic team is now looking for more wonderful people to join us!
Job Description
This position is for 2 months and 30 hours per week, starting in June or by agreement. The work shifts are varied and can be scheduled during the day and evening on weekdays and weekends.
The Sales Advisor role is one of our most important roles and a perfect way to start your career with us. In this role, you represent us, and for the customers, you are H&M! In offering outstanding customer service and carrying out sales activities, you are at the core of creating an inspiring shopping experience. We, therefore, believe that you enjoy working in the midst of the action where it all happens, being a friendly point of contact for customers and a caring team player for your colleagues. You contribute to great teamwork and work atmosphere by sharing your knowledge and skills with your colleagues, giving and receiving feedback, and offering support when needed. More than your previous experience, we value your personal qualities, what you bring to the team, and your attitude matching our values.
Basic language skills in Swedish or English are needed.
Additional Information
Why work at H&M and what we can offer you:
Form of employment: temp contract at two months
Employment rate: 30 hours a week
Access: June or by agreement
As an employee with us, you get
Good development opportunities
A workplace where employees thrive
Challenging and fun tasks
Collective agreement
Favorable staff discount
Our company values create energy and commitment and contribute to creating a fun, creative, and dynamic workplace. We know teamwork is essential, allowing us all to play together, grow together and win together! Internal recruitment offers exciting development opportunities and a chance to build a career within H&M. In other words- if you are ready to join our team, an exciting journey awaits!
We have an ongoing selection so that the position may be filled before the deadline, so send in your application today! The last application date is the 20th of February.
