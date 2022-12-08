Sales Administrator - French Speaking
• You have experience in administration/customer service.
• You are experienced in SAP.
• You have an excellent command in English both written and verbal.
• You are also fluent in French and can service and support the French speaking customer base in a professional manner, verbally and in writing.
• Knowledge within the logistics area and IT is an advantage but not a requirement.
Job Description
For our international client in Lund, we are searching for a French speaking Sales Administrator Officers to join a team supporting a European customer base. The responsibility of the team is to handle all the administrative tasks for the spare part orders, from initial contact with the customer, to co-ordination and follow-up of transportation to the customer's destination.
As a Sales Admin Officer you will be a key player in the organization and for driving customer satisfaction in a direction that aims to increase Service, Performance & Quality. You will receive more information about the assignment and the client in a later stage in the process.
Company Description
Personal qualities
As a person you are service minded, result oriented and can easily and on a detailed level understand work instructions, work processes and administrative tools. Communication has to be pro-active, fast and accurate. You will work independently and together with others towards set goals. You have excellent communication and networking skills, customer service being your leading star. You have the ability to take initiatives and drive for changes. You are a team-player and enjoy co-operating with others to solve the work tasks in the most efficient way.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start in beginning of January, and the assignment is expected to run until 2023-06-16, with possible extension. Please note, drug test is mandatory before starting and a language test might be applied by the client prior to interviews. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
