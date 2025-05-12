Sales Admin Leader
2025-05-12
Join our Sales Admin Team and play a key role in managing a high-performing group, driving both short-term achievements and long-term business success
Job Overview
We are looking for a dedicated Sales Admin Leader to oversee, manage, and support a high-performing team to achieve both short-term and long-term business objectives. The Team Manager will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and executing the team's activities while ensuring optimal performance, continuous development, and the smooth operation of day-to-day processes. You will also support with operational understand and problem solving.
Key Responsibilities
Team Leadership: Lead and manage a team of 10 employees, providing guidance, support, and direction. Ensure alignment with organizational goals and create a cohesive, high-performing team.
Goal Setting and Performance Management: With the senior management team, set clear goals and KPIs for the team, monitor performance, and provide constructive feedback. Conduct performance reviews and support team members in achieving both personal and collective targets.
Coaching and Development: Act as a mentor to team members, identifying skill gaps and creating growth opportunities through training, coaching, and professional development. Help employees advance in their roles and responsibilities.
Task Allocation and Workload Management: Oversee the delegation of tasks and ensure effective workload distribution based on team members' skills, experience, and capacity. Optimize the team utilization and foster a collaborate environment
Communication and Collaboration: Facilitate regular team meetings, ensuring clear communication of company goals, project updates, and team progress. Act as the liaison between the team and senior management, ensuring that important information is shared promptly.
Problem Solving and Decision Making: Address challenges or issues within the team, whether operational, interpersonal, or related to performance. Work with team members to identify solutions and implement corrective actions when necessary.
Conflict Resolution: Manage and resolve conflicts or disagreements within the team, ensuring a respectful and productive work environment. Encourage open communication and collaboration.
Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities for process improvements, team efficiency, and productivity. Implement strategies to optimize team performance and streamline workflows.
Reporting and Documentation: Keep accurate records of team performance, goals, attendance, and any relevant incidents or issues. Report on team progress and outcomes to senior management regularly.
Resource Management: Ensure the team has the necessary resources, tools, and support to perform at their best. Coordinate with other departments or functions when required to fulfil team needs.
Qualifications
Proven experience as a team manager or in a similar leadership role
Either experience with or desire of working with your leadership skills with the ability to motivate and inspire a team
Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills
Ability to manage time effectively, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines
Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities
Ability to build and maintain positive working relationships with team members and other departments
Experience with performance management, coaching, and conflict resolution
Fluent Swedish and English, written and spoken
Education and Experience
You are coming with experience as team manager or supervisor
A background from similar position and knowledge in back-office function and/or order management team is a must
Industry-specific experience is a plus
Experience in performance management, problem solving, and communication is crucial for success in this role
Other information
Location: Solna
For more information about the position, please contact hiring manager Ea Elsborg (Ea.Elsborg@ricoh.dk
) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ricoh Sverige AB
(org.nr 556228-8851), https://www.ricoh.se/ Arbetsplats
Hk Och Region Stockholm Jobbnummer
9334388