Senior Specialist B2B Communication & Content
Swedish Match Sales Sweden Aktiebolag / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedish Match Sales Sweden Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige
Join us to deliver a smoke- free future as a Senior Specialist B2B Communication & Content!
We've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose – to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and has been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years.
In the Nordic region, we are 1,600 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway working in various functions and teams and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics.
Role summary
In this role, you will take ownership of Swedish Match's B2B communication and content ecosystem, playing a central part in bringing brands to life across multiple touchpoints, including catalogues, campaigns, trade shows, and digital platforms. You will work closely with brand teams, agencies, and commercial stakeholders to ensure that all content is aligned, consistent, and impactful. The role combines strategic coordination with hands-on execution in a dynamic and collaborative environment.
Main accountabilities
Drive B2B communication and brand content across all product categories, ensuring clear, relevant, and commercially effective content (both brand building and tactical activation)
Own and drive Swedish Match B2B communication strategy and plans, positioning SWMA as a trusted business partner and supporting commercial growth
Own and manage the B2B content ecosystem across channels, ensuring consistency and quality in an omnichannel setup
Support the digital team with content for site and CRM, while owning and leading all B2B offline communication and experiences (trade shows, activations, physical touchpoints)
Own the end-to-end B2B experience and creative direction, including brand guidelines, acting as creative lead to secure cohesive design, strong storytelling, and high-quality execution
Lead development of B2B catalogues (content, structure, design)
Own planning. design and execution of B2B trade shows, activations, and product launches
Own B2B advertising and brand-driven merch & giveaways across SWMA and product brands
Lead and manage external creative agencies, ensuring high quality, consistency, and timely delivery
Who you are
5-7 years of experience within B2B marketing, trade marketing, or content management
Ability to work independently, prioritize effectively, and take ownership of tasks and projects
Experience collaborating with multiple stakeholders, including agencies and cross-functional teams
Strong understanding of content creation, branding, and visual communication
Familiarity with working across multiple channels in an omnichannel or integrated marketing setup
Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and translating direction into practical execution
Fluent in Swedish and English
All applicants must have the legal right to work in Sweden.
Please note that relocation support is not available for this job.
You application needs to be submitted in English to be reviewd.
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join Swedish Match and you too can:
Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business – our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Ansökningar tas enbart emot via vår karriärsida. Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Match Sales Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556123-8089)
Karlavägen 108 (visa karta
)
115 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Swedish Match Jobbnummer
9940861