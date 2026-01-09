Sales Account Manager
Nolato MediTech develops and manufactures polymer products and systems for global Medtech and Pharma customers. We offer extensive turnkey solutions within plastic & silicone molding as well as innovative assembly solutions.
Role responsibilities
You will work as Sales Account Manager in a back office/inside sales role and report directly to the Sales Director. You will have continuous and close contact with our customers, primarily through phone, mail and video conferences. Travelling/on-site customer meetings may also occur, to a limited extent.
In your role as back office / inside sales, you will support Key Account Managers as well as having responsibility for assigned customers. Key customer responsibilities will include customer service, quotations, pricing, and negotiations and other administrative assignments within sales.
All customer interactions are proactive and constructive with professional business acumen.
We have two facilities that you will support, Hörby and Lomma. The position is placed at our Hörby facility
Background and skills
We are looking for an individual with a commercial drive that understands and has the persistence to enjoy long product & project cycles.
To succeed in the job, we believe that you have the following background:
• Relevant education or equal knowledge through work experience.
• Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate in a clear and concise manner.
• Relevant commercial experience, preferably in sales and/or account management or similar.
• Fluent in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Profile
As a person, you are driven, structured and solution-oriented and have a combination of persistence and patience to balance the sales process. You are a team player that appreciates an environment with clear goals and can work effectively under pressure against set targets.
We believe you are service-minded, have a collaborative capability together with very good communication skills.
We offer
We offer you an important role in a world-leading medical technology company where you will work with products that add great value to the end user. Nolato MediTech is a fast-growing company that offers great development opportunities, in an industry of the future.
Application
Send your application to hr.meditech@nolato.com
and attaching your CV and cover letter.
The last day for application is 2026-02-01
If you want to know more about the position, please contact:
Sales Director; Kristian Larsson, 0768-880020, kristian.larsson@nolato.com
HR Director; Stefan Hasselblad, 0768-617183, stefan.hasselblad@nolato.com Så ansöker du
