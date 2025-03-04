Safety Engineer
Blykalla AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Oskarshamn Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Oskarshamn
2025-03-04
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blykalla AB i Oskarshamn
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a Safety Engineer with several years of experience, including a background in nuclear safety, to guide the development and execution of our safety protocols. In this role, you will lead risk assessments, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and ensure Blykalla not only meets but also exceeds all regulatory requirements.
What we do at Blykalla
At Blykalla, we're transforming the future of nuclear power by developing innovative Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Our mission is to create a new generation of nuclear energy systems that are safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly. As Sweden's only developer of SMRs, we're at the forefront of a groundbreaking industry.
What you'll get to do
Safety Management: Develop, implement, and refine safety strategies across all projects-especially those involving nuclear systems or processes.
Regulatory Compliance: Maintain up-to-date knowledge of local, national, and international regulations regarding nuclear and general industrial safety; ensure our practices consistently meet or surpass these standards.
Risk Assessment & Analysis: Conduct comprehensive hazard analyses for nuclear operations to identify, evaluate, and mitigate potential safety risks.
Collaboration: Work closely with multi-disciplinary teams-especially those in nuclear engineering-to integrate robust safety measures from concept through commissioning.
Training & Coaching: Design and deliver training programs to reinforce a culture of awareness, compliance, and continuous improvement in nuclear and overall workplace safety.
Incident Investigation: Lead or assist with investigations into safety-related incidents, focusing on root cause analysis and corrective action in both nuclear-specific and broader industrial contexts.
Who you are
You will be part of a highly skilled team with a can-do attitude. We value personnel chemistry and strive to create a workplace where you enjoy coming to. There are a few things that will help you succeed in this role:
Education: Bachelor's degree in Safety Engineering, Nuclear Engineering, Environmental Health & Safety, or a related technical field.
Experience:
At least 5 years in a Safety Engineer or similar position.
Proven nuclear safety experience, ideally in a regulatory or operational environment.
Knowledge:
Strong understanding of safety regulations and standards (e.g., NRC, ISO, OSHA), particularly as they pertain to nuclear operations.
Familiarity with industry best practices and risk assessment techniques in nuclear facilities.
Technical Skills: Proficiency in conducting safety audits, hazard analyses, and developing mitigation strategies in complex, high-stakes environments.
Communication: Outstanding verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to convey complex safety requirements to diverse audiences.
Certifications (Preferred): CSP (Certified Safety Professional), CHP (Certified Health Physicist), or similar credentials.
Location
This position is for our office in Stockholm.
So, what do you think?
Joining our team means being part of a supportive and innovative environment where your ideas are valued and your expertise is recognized. You will have the opportunity to work with industry leaders and contribute to the safe and sustainable use of nuclear power.
Note: We encourage applicants from diverse backgrounds and are an equal-opportunity employer. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blykalla AB
(org.nr 556939-7168) Jobbnummer
9201737