S/4hana Conversion Expert
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-12-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a S/4HANA Conversion Expert on behalf of our client.
We are seeking experienced S/4HANA Conversion Expert with deep techno-functional SAP FICO expertise to support a complex ECC to S/4HANA migration within a large retail enterprise. This role requires hands-on experience in system conversion projects, financial data migration, simplification item list, functional design, and close collaboration with technical, business, and architectural teams.
Responsibilities :
The ideal candidate has successfully delivered end-to-end S/4HANA system conversions, understands the intricacies of Finance data and has worked in high-volume retail environments with large transactional footprints, complex integrations, and strict downtime constraints (including NZDT/Near-Zero-Downtime concepts).
Identify and resolve pre-conversion inconsistencies in General Ledger, Asset Accounting & Material Ledger
Drive Simplification Item evaluation and remediation, especially across Finance and Retail-specific processes
Translate complex business requirements into functional and technical specifications.
Troubleshoot Finance-related issues during conversion cycles (Sandbox, Development, Dress Rehearsals, Mock Conversions).
Work closely with ABAP, Basis, and Data Migration teams to resolve conversion errors, performance issues, and custom code adaptations.
Collaborate across multiple retail systems POS, OMS, Merchandising, eCommerce,
Warehouse/Logistics, and external suppliers.
Assess ECC system integrations impacted by the S/4HANA conversion and drive interface remediation and redesign in line with S/4HANA architecture and best practices.
Define conversion test strategy (unit, E2E, finance reconciliation, cutover mock cycles).Execute data reconciliation, financial statement validation, and root-cause analysis of discrepancies.
Lead finance-specific cutover activities and ensure alignment with the overall program timeline.
Participate in Design Advisory, Data Migration boards, and Conversion Working Groups.
Provide expert guidance to business stakeholders, functional analysts, and technical teams.
Produce high-quality documentation, conversion design, data maps, troubleshooting logs, reconciliation reports, post-migration controls, and SOPsOther Information :
Start Date : 2026-02-02
End Date : 2026-07-31
Application Deadline : 2026-01-30
Work Model : On-sitePlease apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6981376-1767043". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9663681