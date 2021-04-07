Russian speaking Account Executive - Talent & Partner AB - Säljarjobb i Stockholm
Russian speaking Account Executive
Talent & Partner AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-07
At Bambuser, their customers' business is their passion. They genuinely believe in the individuals' potential and work together as a family to pursue our vision - to reimagine the future of commerce. Bambuser offers you an open, honest, and friendly workplace where everyone's opinion counts. Since their days are busy, they think it's important to have fun at work. The discussions can be intense, but they always have each other's backs.
What you'll do
Using your influencing and relationship-building skills, you provide Bambuser-caliber client service, research, and market analysis.
You anticipate how decisions are made, persistently explore and uncover the business needs of Bambuser's key clients and understand how our range of product offerings can grow their business. Working with them, you set the vision and the strategy for how their advertising can reach thousands of users.
As a Bambuser Account Executive, reporting to the VP of Sales based in Stockholm, you'll be responsible for closing inbound/outbound deals to ensure we hit our regional sales targets and increase our market share. You'll help to provide an integrated, cross-platform live shopping solution. You'll manage business relationships to ensure that our clients' needs and requirements are met. You will have deep industry experience, excellent business judgment, and a broad base of industry contacts.
Lead, manage, and proactively grow relationships with key clients to help them realize the full potential of Live Video Shopping.
Own, build and manage a robust sales pipeline to ensure revenue targets will be met, this involves prospecting, pitching, touring, negotiating, and executing contracts.
Interact with internal stakeholders (client success, onboarding, legal, production, product development, and business intelligence teams) to ensure successful campaigns and provide feedback to continuously improve our solutions.
Conduct product demos and present the business value of Bambuser to c-level or executive level stakeholders.
Adapt to Bambuser's ongoing product and technology developments.
We value
Skills and background
Bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience.
5+ years of experience in international B2B sales, digital marketing, and/or digital media/advertising sales.
Client-facing experience, with experience influencing across levels.
Excellent interpersonal, communication, and presentation skills.
Excellent verbal and written communications skills required in both Russian and English.
Relevant sales experience in e-commerce, online advertising, or marketing. Ability to develop and grow relationships with advertisers, agencies, and/or clients.
Nice to have
A well-established and connected network within various verticals within the DACH market.
Experience selling a SaaS solution.
Impressive track record of delivering on quota and obtaining positive reviews.
Knowledge of and/or passion for retail innovation, digitally native retail brands, and the changing trends in e-commerce.
Above all that, we assume you're curious and not afraid to ask when in doubt.
About the company
Bambuser was founded in 2007 and is a pioneer in mobile live streaming. The company, listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, launched the product Live Video Shopping in late 2019. Since then, Bambuser has attracted brands and online retailers such as Samsung, Adidas, NA-KD, Clinique, Monki, LUISAVIAROMA, Kjell & Co, Lindex, Hemnet, Intersport, Apotea, Showfields, Clinique, Farfetchand, and Kicks to its growing list of customers.
Ready for your next adventure in building the next-generation live streaming experience?
If you think that this position matches your skills and ambitions, send us an application. Tell us about yourself and attach your information through the link below. We look forward to hearing from you!
Please take into consideration that we unfortunately at this time can not offer a relocation package.
Application
Join the Bambuser crew and help to create the future of retail! Get the opportunity to be part of a passionate all-star team on a fantastic high-speed journey.
Send your application via link or directly to work@talentpartner.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidareanställning
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast plus rörlig lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-21
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Talent & Partner AB
Jobbnummer
5674885
