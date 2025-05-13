RSC Purchasing Coordinator
Axis Communications AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2025-05-13
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a Purchasing Coordinator to join and grow with our Reverse Supply Chain (RSC) team at our headquarters in Lund, Sweden. Join us!
Your future team
You'll be joining a dynamic and talented team of 15 RMA (Return Material Authorization) Supply and Reverse Logistics professionals, all working towards one common goal: delivering exceptional service by ensuring product availability at the right time and place. Our team operates with a strong sense of collaboration and cross-functional influence across Axis' supply chain, from strategy to execution. Together, we are committed to driving efficiency and optimizing processes for a smarter, safer, and more sustainable world.
What you'll do
In this role, you will support in delivering and coordinating Axis' service offerings to our customers. Together with your team, you will be responsible for the efficient setup and execution of the reverse supply chain within a complex and dynamic environment. You will support both short- and long-term planning by analysing current and anticipated reverse demand. Your work will involve close collaboration with a broad network of internal and external stakeholders.
Your primary responsibilities will include:
* Reverse Supply Planning - Ensuring optimal product availability at our global RMA partners to meet customer demand.
* Repair Flow Coordination - Securing smooth logistics and order handling from RMA partners to EMS providers and back.
* ERP System Accuracy - Maintaining accurate data and figures within our ERP system.
* Material Supply Balancing - Managing and optimizing material flow from multiple sources.
However, this role goes far beyond supply and reverse flow planning. A significant part of your responsibility will be to participate but also drive continuous improvement initiatives both internally and externally, aimed at enhancing processes and collaboration across the organization.
Who are you?
We are looking for an analytical, self-driven individual with a positive mindset. You are a strong team player who also thrives when working independently, focusing and like to dig into numbers and managing your own tasks effectively. You are energized by challenges, take initiative, and are passionate about problem-solving, whether on your own or collaboratively within a team. You enjoy working in a fast-paced, innovative environment and are motivated by the opportunity to make a real impact. You are structured, adaptable, and capable of maintaining a detailed perspective, enabling you to make smart, efficient decisions in both the short and long term.
We love for you to have
* A degree in Supply Chain Management or a related field.
* Good knowledge about Excel.
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English (Swedish is a strong plus).
It's a plus if you have
* Experience with aftermarket operations or reverse logistics.
* Experience in Supply Chain Management within a global organization.
* Knowledge in ERP systems.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
Submit your application by June 5th, 2025. For any questions, contact our recruiting manager Stefan Grönvall at Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-122003". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9337317