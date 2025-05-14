RSC Purchasing Coordinator to Axis Communications
We're looking for a Purchasing Coordinator to join and grow with our Reverse Supply Chain (RSC) team at our headquarters in Lund, Sweden. We are working with ongoing selection. Welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Your future team
You'll be joining a dynamic and talented team of 15 RMA (Return Material Authorization) Supply and Reverse Logistics professionals, all working towards one common goal: delivering exceptional service by ensuring product availability at the right time and place. Our team operates with a strong sense of collaboration and cross-functional influence across Axis' supply chain, from strategy to execution. Together, we are committed to driving efficiency and optimizing processes for a smarter, safer, and more sustainable world.
What you'll do
In this role, you will support in delivering and coordinating Axis' service offerings to our customers. Together with your team, you will be responsible for the efficient setup and execution of the reverse supply chain within a complex and dynamic environment. You will support both short- and long-term planning by analysing current and anticipated reverse demand. Your work will involve close collaboration with a broad network of internal and external stakeholders.
Your primary responsibilities will include
• Reverse Supply Planning - Ensuring optimal product availability at our global RMA partners to meet customer demand.
• Repair Flow Coordination - Securing smooth logistics and order handling from RMA partners to EMS providers and back.
• ERP System Accuracy - Maintaining accurate data and figures within our ERP system.
• Material Supply Balancing - Managing and optimizing material flow from multiple sources.
However, this role goes far beyond supply and reverse flow planning. A significant part of your responsibility will be to participate but also drive continuous improvement initiatives both internally and externally, aimed at enhancing processes and collaboration across the organization.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
An analytical, self-driven individual with a positive mindset. You are a strong team player who also thrives when working independently, focusing and like to dig into numbers and managing your own tasks effectively. You are energized by challenges, take initiative, and are passionate about problem-solving, whether on your own or collaboratively within a team. You enjoy working in a fast-paced, innovative environment and are motivated by the opportunity to make a real impact. You are structured, adaptable, and capable of maintaining a detailed perspective, enabling you to make smart, efficient decisions in both the short and long term.
We love for you to have
• A degree in Supply Chain Management or a related field
• Good knowledge about Excel
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English (Swedish is a strong plus)
It's a plus if you have
• Experience with aftermarket operations or reverse logistics
• Experience in Supply Chain Management within a global organization
• Knowledge in ERP systems.
Other information
• Start: Mid August
• Scope: Full-time
• Location: Gränden 1, Lund
• About the assignment: Initially, you will be employed by Academic Work for six months, with good opportunities for extension/permanent recruitment, provided that both parties are satisfied, as this is a long-term position
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
