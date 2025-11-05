Robotics Programmer
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Robotics Programmer (ABB / Yamaha) to be based at our customer site in Gothenburg.
The role
We are seeking a highly skilled Robotics Programmer with expertise in ABB and Yamaha robotic systems to support advanced manufacturing processes including laser treatment, glue dispensing, and precision assembly. This role involves programming, calibrating, and optimizing robotic operations to meet performance, safety, and quality standards in automotive or battery production environments.
Key Responsibilities
• Program, calibrate, and optimise ABB and Yamaha robots for laser, dispense, and assembly operations.
• Fine-tune robot paths to achieve required cycle time and quality.
• Conduct online and offline programming using RobotStudio / Yamaha RCX Studio.
• Validate safe robot motion and compliance with commissioning robot standards.
• Collaborate with PLC, vision, and process engineers for seamless integration.
• Support commissioning for laser, glue, and vision-guided robot cells.
• Analyze defect, process improvement and Cycle time enhancement to improve productivity.
Required Skills
• Strong command of ABB RAPID and Yamaha RCX programming environments.
• Experience commissioning robots in automotive or battery manufacturing lines.
• Proficiency in TCP calibration, path optimisation, and safe motion configuration.
• Exposure to vision-guided robotics and dispense process synchronization preferred.
• Experience of Robotic offline programming using Simulation software's like Delmia, Process Simulate, Robot Studio
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
