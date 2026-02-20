Risk Data Analyst
2026-02-20
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for Risk Data Analysts for an assignment within the banking sector, supporting EBA loan monitoring. You will help build robust data models, reporting flows, and technical integrations to meet mandated disclosures and supervisory expectations in a regulated environment.
Job DescriptionBuild and maintain risk data models to support EBA loan monitoring
Develop reporting flows that enable accurate regulatory disclosures
Design and support technical integrations between data sources and reporting layers
Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure data and reporting meet supervisory expectations
RequirementsHands-on experience creating risk models
Excellent SQL proficiency
Banking and financial services experience
In-depth knowledge of regulatory reporting
Ability to pass background checks
Nice to havePrevious experience working with loan tapes and loan monitoring
Application
