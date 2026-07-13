Rig/Track Test Engineer
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-13
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Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Rig/Track Test Engineer for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
As a test engineer in the ADAS team you will use state-of-the-art equipment such as driverless steering robots and self-propelling soft targets to develop new world leading vehicle functions. The area of AD, ADAS and V2X testing is growing and new functionality is developed continuously. You will be a part of one of the most skilled active safety testing teams in the world with a great opportunity for self-development as well as initiate and lead development of future test methods, testing systems and components. There will also be possibilities to participate in research and investment projects.
Main responsibilities: Plan, prepare and carry through tests on the test track. You will have technical, operational and safety responsibility for the test setup and test procedure including rigs and equipment. You will be involved in improvement and maintenance of our test equipment to fulfill existing and new testing and rating standards. In close collaboration with the stakeholders participate in the development of new test methods digital tools and sometimes support research projects.
What you'll bring
The ideal candidate will be a team-oriented and innovative person with a positive and proactive attitude. Structured and well organized with a sense for quality and customer focus. Good communication skills are important. You should be practical and like hands on work but at the same time analytical and methodical. The work involves handling a lot of advanced measuring equipment, securing measurement accuracy and being able to do fault trace and fixes during testing when needed, sometimes under time pressure.
Qualifications:
• M.Sc. or experienced B.Sc. in Mechatronics, Electronics or similar education • Good skills in Electronics, Control and Automation • Fluent in English (spoken and written) • Swedish driving license B. BE license is meritorious • An experienced driver (min 15000 km/year or motor sport experience). • Experience in programming, preferably in Python but C and C++ is meritorious • Knowledge of measurements and signal processing, for example Vector tools as CANalyzer, CANoe and CAPL as well as knowledge in communication networks such as LIN, CAN, Ethernet are meritorious • Preferably you also have some experience working with hardware and/or measurement equipment • Experience working with AD (autonomous drive) and V2X (vehicle to vehicle or vehicle to infrastructure) is meritorious
Additional information
Assignment start: 2026-09-03
Remote work: No
Assignment duration: 2080 hours
Geographical region: Sweden\Västra Götalands län, \Borås (BORÅS)
Reply no later than: 2026-07-17
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8060609-2099373". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10001713