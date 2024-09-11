Rfic Design Engineer
2024-09-11
The candidate will join the Lund design team, which is responsible for designing RFIC/MMIC Integrated Circuits that will be used in 5G NR mmW BeammWave's Patented Transceiver technology mainly for User Equipment (UE). The blocks within such a RFIC/MMIC include, but not limited to, LNA, MIXER, RFVGA, IFVGA, PLL, VCO, divider, multiplier, filter, and PA:s as well as antenna design. The design processes to be used are RF CMOS. The candidate will be involved in one or several phases like circuit design, simulation, layout, and verification. The RFIC used in 5G NR is required to meet excellent performance requirements, therefore the candidate needs to strive for developing skills in this area. You should be good at teamwork, and he/she should also be able to work effectively with some supervision in a team.
Required Education And example of Experience Areas of interest
PhD, MS or Bachelor degree
Educated in RFIC design, preferably in wireless transceivers.
Knowledge of CMOS/BiCMOS design.
Knowledge of wireless transceiver architecture.
CMOS, S parameters, passive devices, EM tools and PCB.
Cadence design system
Some familiarity with measurement instruments, such as network analyzer, spectrum analyzer, signal source analyzer, signal generator etc.
Knowledge about antenna design.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-21
Per mejl
E-post: webcareer@beammwave.com
BeammWave AB
