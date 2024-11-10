RF System Engineer
Emickers AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-10
Company Overview:
EMickers AB is at the forefront of developing sustainable IoT solutions for massive connectivity in future generations of wireless communication systems, where Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) is becoming a reality. Our mission is to design cutting-edge, ultra-low power devices that address the evolving needs of wireless networks, contributing to a more connected and sustainable world.
Job Description:
As an RF System Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and testing advanced antenna and beamforming technologies for ultra-low power IoT applications. You will work closely with our research and development team to create proof-of-concept demonstrations and develop testbeds. This is an excellent opportunity for a driven engineer to make a significant impact on the future of IoT technology in a rapidly growing company.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design and develop mm-wave antennas and lens-based beamforming networks
• Implement a system-level analysis of the communication link
• Perform RF PCB design, fabrication, and testing
• Work with industry-standard communication and sensing waveforms, including OFDM and FMCW
• Develop and execute testbeds and proof-of-concept demonstrations
Qualifications:
Master's degree with significant research experience, or a PhD in Electrical Engineering, Electromagnetics and Antennas, or Communication Systems
Strong expertise in antennas, RF design, and lens-based beamforming networks
Extensive experience with CST or HFSS for full-wave simulations
Familiarity with PCB design tools such as Altium Designer or KiCAD
Proficient in Python or Matlab programming
Familiarity with embedded systems is a plus
Language Skills:
Fluent English, both written and spoken
To apply, please submit your resume and a brief cover letter detailing your experience and interest in the position to navid.amani@emickers.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-10
