Rf Power Amplifier And Rfic Design Expert
2025-09-18
We seek an expert in high-efficiency wideband power amplifier and IC (integrated circuit) design in mobile and terminal applications to join the Huawei Gothenburg research center.
As a technical expert, you are expected to technically lead and participate in the RF frontend circuit design-related research activities. You are also expected to take part in analysing and defining requirements in related systems and products, which may require close cooperation with various stakeholders, including system design and product design.
Responsibilities
Research on high-efficiency power amplifier architecture with load-insensitive for wideband and multi-band RF transmitters in mobile terminals.
Research on RF transmitter efficiency-enhancing technologies, including high-efficiency RF power converter architecture and new power device technology in wideband RF power amplifier applications.
Research on high-performance and reconfigurable RFIC design for wideband RF FEM in mobile terminals.
Challenge solving in technology development to ensure that the circuit design meets product requirements.
Active participation in proposing, reviewing and evaluating innovative technical ideas.
Qualifications requirements
MSc or PhD in Electrical Engineering or equivalent background.
8+ years of relevant experience in RFIC and design of high-efficiency RF power amplifiers.
Professional in RFIC/MMIC circuit design and the simulation tools, such as ADS, MWO, Cadence, Spice, etc.
Expertise in the following areas:
RF power amplifier and IC design in mobile devices.
Load-insensitive RF power amplifier design.
High-efficiency and wideband power amplifier architectures.
Design and characterisation of wideband and reconfigurable ICs for the RF front-end module.
Should be able to work effectively in a multidisciplinary team with good communication skills.
Self-motivated with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Should be able to travel in Europe and China.
Work experience in Qorvo and Skyworks.
This is a full-time consultant position.
