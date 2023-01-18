RF/microwave Expert, Board engineering team
Huawei Technologies Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Huawei Technologies Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Karlskrona
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
DUTIES: To lead complex RF and microwave engineering research assignments; aiming for significantly improved RF hardware solutions for future base stations. This position will work as a technical strategy expert in the RF and microwave area for our Board Engineering team. The candidate should be familiar with the academic research environment and have a proven understanding how to carry out and demonstrate new ideas in the research phase in close cooperation with corresponding teams in HQ. The position should drive technology studies; sometimes together with the top universities, sometimes with global component suppliers and sometimes with conceptual engineering projects to contribute with unique technical value for future radio solutions.
REQUIREMENTS:
EDUCATION:PhD in RF/microwave with 5 or more years of related engineering experience in research organizations or commercial companies. Assistant professor and professor background is a plus. CTO of RF/microwave company background is a plus.
TECHNICAL AND WORK EXPERIENCE:
• The candidate must have strong knowledge in RF/microwave material that helps to apply and development of new materials. Publishing of tunable material papers and books is a plus.
• The candidate must have strong knowledge in theory and practice of RF/microwave engineering that enables to serve as a technical leader on technical direction. Publishing of meta-surface papers and books is a plus.
• The candidate must have good experience with EM simulation tools and preferably have delivered prototypes of base stations antennas or other passive RF/Microwave passive module.
• The candidate must have good knowledge in understanding the design challenge and trend for 5G RF/microwave system such as antenna, filter and PA.
Language skills: Fluent English, both written and spoken. Swedish or Chinese is a plus.
For more information regarding the position, please contact:
Bo Lundblad
Huawei Sweden BTS Engineering Lab Line manager
E-mail: bo.lundblad@huawei.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Huawei Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556595-6827), http://huawei.com Arbetsplats
Huawei Sweden R&D Kontakt
Bo Lundblad bo.lundblad@huawei.com Jobbnummer
7355662