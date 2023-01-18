RF/microwave Expert, Board engineering team

Huawei Technologies Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2023-01-18


DUTIES: To lead complex RF and microwave engineering research assignments; aiming for significantly improved RF hardware solutions for future base stations. This position will work as a technical strategy expert in the RF and microwave area for our Board Engineering team. The candidate should be familiar with the academic research environment and have a proven understanding how to carry out and demonstrate new ideas in the research phase in close cooperation with corresponding teams in HQ. The position should drive technology studies; sometimes together with the top universities, sometimes with global component suppliers and sometimes with conceptual engineering projects to contribute with unique technical value for future radio solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

EDUCATION:PhD in RF/microwave with 5 or more years of related engineering experience in research organizations or commercial companies. Assistant professor and professor background is a plus. CTO of RF/microwave company background is a plus.

TECHNICAL AND WORK EXPERIENCE:

• The candidate must have strong knowledge in RF/microwave material that helps to apply and development of new materials. Publishing of tunable material papers and books is a plus.
• The candidate must have strong knowledge in theory and practice of RF/microwave engineering that enables to serve as a technical leader on technical direction. Publishing of meta-surface papers and books is a plus.
• The candidate must have good experience with EM simulation tools and preferably have delivered prototypes of base stations antennas or other passive RF/Microwave passive module.
• The candidate must have good knowledge in understanding the design challenge and trend for 5G RF/microwave system such as antenna, filter and PA.

Language skills: Fluent English, both written and spoken. Swedish or Chinese is a plus.

For more information regarding the position, please contact:

Bo Lundblad

Huawei Sweden BTS Engineering Lab Line manager

E-mail: bo.lundblad@huawei.com

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-24
