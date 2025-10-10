Revenue Operations Manager
Kognity AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kognity AB i Stockholm
Education changes lives. But tech hasn't lived up to its promise-yet. At Kognity, we're here to change that.
We're a 125-person EdTech scale-up powering learning in 120+ countries. Our intelligent platform combines rich pedagogy with smart AI to help students and teachers thrive - from international schools to US high schools.
Why Kognity is the place to be:
Educational Innovation - Lead the next wave of AI-powered learning solutions
Global Reach - Our platform is used in 120+ countries across international and US markets
Collaborative Culture - Join a smart, ambitious team that values impact over ego
Ownership - You'll shape the product vision, structure the org, and drive our AI-first transformation
High-Performing Teams - Work with sharp, driven colleagues across product, engineering, and AI who raise the bar every day.
What you'll do
Own and continuously improve the Order-to-Cash process, including leading 2 team members.
Run commission calculations and target-setting cycles end-to-end.
Lead learning & development for commercial teams on processes and systems.
Apply AI and automation to streamline workflows and boost efficiency.
Build operational excellence across commercial support processes with clear structure and prioritisation.
Partner with Sales, Customer Success, Finance and Enablement to align processes and drive ROI.
What we're looking for
Proven ability to design and implement commercial processes that increase efficiency and automation.
Collaborative, coaching mindset; skilled at upskilling teams on processes and systems.
Strong commercial (ROI) orientation with excellent prioritisation and structure.
Thrives in a highly autonomous environment and executes independently.
1+ years in a Revenue Operations role (including Order-to-Cash).
Relevant post-secondary education.
A curiosity for AI and a drive to experiment with new tools to enhance creativity, decisions, and execution.
Our Interview process
Our hiring process is all about you. Show us your skills, tackle real-world challenges, and get a real feel for life at Kognity. Expect case studies, honest conversations, and plenty of chances to shine.
Discovery Call with a Recruiter: A friendly chat with a Recruiter to explore if the role is likely to be a good mutual fit.
Hiring Manager Hangout: Deep dive into the role and share your experience.
Case study: Work on solving a real-world problem.
Values Interview: Share your experiences and ways of thinking in relation to our values.
Leadership discussion: Connect with one of our leaders to talk about big ideas, bold vision, and where you could grow with us.
Our Values
We take ownership - We take initiative and act with self-leadership. We don't wait for someone else to solve problems we see.
We leverage AI - We apply AI to enhance creativity, decisions, and execution to allow for impact maximization.
We drive customer value - Success for our customers drives our progress. We create value for them in everything we do.
We are transparent - We are radically transparent with opinions and feedback, and we share information widely.
We take care of ourselves and each other - We work hard and passionately, but also prioritise our own well-being, and that of our colleagues.
Benefits
Truly Hybrid - work from our Stockholm office when you like.
ITP Pension Plan with Nordnet
Yearly budget of 5,000 SEK to spend on health-related services.
30 days of paid vacation every year
Full pay sick leave starting on day 1
Every qualified person will be evaluated regardless of age, gender, identity, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability status or religion. We're committed to building a diverse, inclusive team and welcome people of all backgrounds, experiences, perspectives, and abilities Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kognity AB
(org.nr 559023-5080)
Linnégatan 87D (visa karta
)
115 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9550890