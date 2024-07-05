Retail Operations Coordinator
The Retail Operations Coordinator will support the Retail Operations Specialist in ensuring the successful execution of all projects related to the sale and distribution of Company product. The Retail Operations Coordinator will handle a variety of tasks, including order management, customer service, and customer account management. Additionally, this role involves monitoring sales performance, recording sales data, and providing essential support to the sales team.
A. JOB SCOPE AND MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
Partner with the Retail Operations Specialist to effectively plan and communicate customer projects as it relates to new product rollouts, product resets, and markdowns for key customers.
Collaborate with the Commercial team on project execution and the resolution of any product and/or fixture requests.
Store reviews on a regular basis, to monitor correct execution.
Solve operational and store level problems to maintain the operational standards established with the client.
Store visits to ensure that the product is displayed according to the authorized planograms
Utilize customer service skills in order to respond to account inquires and the resolution of operational problems.
Process orders efficiently, including rush order requests, and review pending orders and customer inquiries to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction.
Record sales trends and collaborate with the Key Account to formulate effective sales strategies for each customer.
Maintain and build excellent customer relationships
The roles and responsibilities may evolve as business needs arise
B. TECHNICAL SKILLS - PORTRAIT OF A PERFECT CANDIDATE
Associates Degree required, Bachelor's Degree preferred.
1 - 3 years of administrative experience.
Ability to work in a fast-paced corporate environment with the ability to build and maintain relationships with internal and external customers.
C. CANDIDATE PROFILE:
Strong communication, project management, and customer skills.
Solid organizational skills with the ability to multi-task.
D. LANGUAGES:
English
