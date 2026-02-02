Retail Creative Lead
As Retail Creative Lead at Gant, you will play a key role in shaping how our brand comes to life in physical retail environments through creative concepts and visual storytelling. This role focuses on developing seasonal windows, activation spaces, pop-ups, and retail communication, ensuring a seamless connection between physical and digital brand experiences.
You will lead creative projects from ideation to visual presentation, working closely with cross-functional teams and external partners to deliver impactful retail experiences that inspire and engage. This is not an architectural store design role, but a senior creative position requiring strong visualization skills and advanced proficiency in design tools.
Key Responsibilities
Develop seasonal window concepts, campaign activations, and pop-up experiences through research, ideation, and visualization.
Create visual guidelines, mood boards, and high-quality renderings for internal alignment and external production partners.
Ensure concepts reflect Gant's global brand direction and connect physical retail with campaign communication.
Adapt creative ideas based on budget, store layout, and functional requirements.
Collaborate with Experience Project Managers to ensure high-quality production and execution.
Drive innovation by exploring and implementing AI-driven tools in creative workflows.
Profile
Minimum 5 years of experience in creative concept development for retail experiences, brand activations, or experiential marketing.
Advanced skills in Adobe Creative Suite and 3D software such as SketchUp, Rhino, or similar.
Ability to create detailed 3D sketches, photorealistic visualizations, and accurate material specifications.
Strong understanding of premium materials and high-quality retail executions.
Ability to translate brand and business objectives into compelling visual concepts.
Well-structured with strong project management, budgeting, and time management skills.
Collaborative mindset with the ability to influence and work across cross-functional teams.
Apply with your CV in English by 2026/02/20. Our team reviews applications on a rolling basis, so seize the opportunity to join us by submitting your application today! Please note that the position may be filled before the set end date.
