Restaurant Operations Supervisor
BD food Sweden AB / Storhushållsföreståndarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla storhushållsföreståndarjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BD food Sweden AB i Stockholm
About the Company
BD Food Sweden AB operates a well-established restaurant in Stockholm, focusing on high-quality food, efficient service, and excellent customer satisfaction.
About the Role
We are looking for a responsible and motivated Restaurant Operations Supervisor to oversee and manage the daily operations of our restaurant. The role requires strong leadership, operational control, and the ability to ensure high service standards in a fast-paced environment.
Key Responsibilities
Supervise and coordinate daily restaurant operations
Manage staff schedules, shifts, and task allocation
Ensure high standards of customer service and guest satisfaction
Monitor inventory levels and coordinate supply orders
Maintain operational efficiency and cost control
Ensure compliance with hygiene, safety, and workplace regulations
Train and support employees in daily operations
Report operational performance to management
Requirements
Minimum 2-3 years of experience in restaurant or hospitality operations, preferably in a supervisory or managerial role
Strong leadership and organizational skills
Good communication and problem-solving abilities
Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment
Relevant education in Business Administration, International Business, or equivalent work experience
Language Requirements
Good knowledge of English is required
Basic knowledge of Swedish is considered an advantage
Employment Details
Employment Type: Full-time, permanent (Tillsvidareanställning)
Location: Stockholm
Working Hours: Full-time, including evenings and weekends as required
Start Date: May 1, 2026 (or as soon as possible)
Salary
Fixed monthly salary: SEK 33,500 (gross)
Salary is in line with Swedish market standards
Benefits
Occupational pension
Health insurance
Life insurance (TGL)
Occupational injury insurance
Additional Information
Employment conditions, salary, and insurance are in accordance with Swedish collective agreements (kollektivavtal). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19
E-post: lumbinirestaurang@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BD food Sweden AB
(org.nr 559490-1190), https://restauranglumbini.se/ Jobbnummer
9843243