Restaurant Manager
2025-01-02
Join Our Team as a Lead Bartender at Hard Rock Cafe Gothenburg!
Are you a talented bartender with leadership skills and a passion for delivering top-notch guest experiences? Hard Rock Cafe Gothenburg, located on the bustling Avenue, is looking for a Lead Bartender to join our iconic American restaurant and bar.
At Hard Rock Cafe, we pride ourselves on serving handcrafted cocktails, an extensive selection of beverages, and creating a lively atmosphere for our guests. If you have a flair for mixology and a knack for leadership, this is the role for you!
Key Responsibilities:
Craft exceptional cocktails and beverages that meet Hard Rock's high standards.
Lead and motivate the bar team to ensure smooth, efficient, and friendly service.
Oversee bar operations, including inventory management, stock rotation, and equipment maintenance.
Train and mentor bartenders to enhance skills and uphold brand standards.
Collaborate with management to develop and refine drink menus.
Monitor guest satisfaction, ensuring every experience exceeds expectations.
Maintain cleanliness, organization, and compliance with safety and sanitation regulations.
What We're Looking For:
Proven experience as a bartender, with leadership or supervisory experience preferred.
Expert knowledge of cocktails, beer, wine, and spirits.
Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage a fast-paced bar environment.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills to inspire the team and engage with guests.
A creative approach to mixology and menu innovation.
Positive, energetic, and professional demeanor.
If you're a dynamic leader who thrives in a vibrant atmosphere and loves creating memorable guest experiences, apply now to join the Hard Rock Cafe Gothenburg family as our Lead Bartender!
