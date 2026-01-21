Researcher in antibacterial MOF
2026-01-21
Department of Molecular Sciences
We are seeking a candidate who wishes to contribute to the development of knowledge on how to design, manufacture, and characterize functional antiseptic coatings based on metal-organic frameworks.
The Inorganic and Physical Chemistry group works on developing knowledge in environmental technologies and biomedical applications of inorganic and hybrid inorganic-organic nanostructured materials. We conduct this research in close collaboration with specialists in veterinary and human medicine. An important part of our work is teaching at undergraduate and advanced levels in general chemistry and inorganic chemistry. Undergraduate teaching is conducted in Swedish.
About the position
You will work on the development of advanced synthesis techniques for producing hybrid material coatings, with a particular focus on antiseptic coatings consisting of metal-organic frameworks. The aim is, with the help of theoretical calculations, to design complex surfaces that combine mechanical building blocks capable of repelling bacterial biofilms, to synthesize the proposed coatings, and to evaluate their effects against a range of harmful microorganisms.
You will actively work with the characterization of various materials using environmental electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction, AFM, and various spectroscopic methods such as NMR, FTIR, and UV-Vis.
You are expected to be able to independently summarize your results and prepare research papers for publication in highly ranked scientific journals.
Teaching, especially at the undergraduate level in both theoretical and practical components, is included in the position.
Your profile
You have documented research experience in a relevant field, strong expertise in the synthesis of metal-organic frameworks, have worked independently with the characterization of various inorganic and hybrid materials, and with spectroscopic studies of surfaces. You have solid experience in characterizing bacterial biofilms and in studies of antibacterial activity.
You must:
• Hold a PhD in inorganic, materials, or environmental chemistry
• Have documented ability to synthesize coatings of metal-organic frameworks
• Have documented ability to perform phase identification and analyses using electron microscopy and XRD
• Have good experience of undergraduate-level teaching
• Have good ability to express yourself in both Swedish and English
About us
The Department of Molecular Sciences currently consists of approximately 100 employees and, together with three other departments, forms an inspiring research environment at the BioCentrum at Ultuna Campus, Uppsala.
The department conducts basic and applied research, teaching, and development work in several interacting areas such as inorganic, physical and organic chemistry, biochemistry, molecular structural biology, biotechnology, natural products chemistry, microbiology, and food science. The department has advanced infrastructure for chemical studies, including equipment for advanced inorganic and metal-organic synthesis, NMR spectroscopy (as part of the national SwedNMR initiative), advanced mass spectrometry, environmental scanning electron microscopy (ESEM), atomic force microscopy (AFM), X-ray diffraction for structural determination of single crystals and powders, gas and liquid chromatography equipment, and more.
The department carries out interdisciplinary research collaborations with other departments at SLU, nationally and internationally, in studies of materials and processes for agricultural and environmental applications.
Read more about our activities and infrastructure here: https://www.slu.se/institutioner/molekylara-vetenskaper/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Indefinite-term employment. SLU may use probationary employment.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 4 February 2026. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Professor
