Researcher: 6G Network Evaluations
2024-11-29
About this opportunity:
We are looking for a new member to our unit!
At Business Area Networks and Standards & Technology (S&T) we ensure technology leadership in Radio Access Networks (RAN) and lead Ericsson's RAN technology strategy. We do so by actively driving standardization, systems concepts & algorithms, testbeds and research on antennas, radio, RAN compute and software.
The position is in the area of 6G Evolution with focus on network evaluations. You will collaborate in a team and have opportunities to learn and work with the latest technologies.
This role can be based in either Stockholm, Kista or Lund.
What you will do:
• Ensure technology leadership and profitable business for Ericsson by driving and contributing to Ericsson's technology strategy e.g. network monetization.
• Develop and evaluate innovative RAN solutions for new opportunities and scenarios with mid/long-term focus (3-5 years or more), protect ideas with patents, and formulate recommendations for products e.g. radio resource management, differentiated connectivity, AI and machine learning.
• Act as an evangelizer by contributing with expertise, communicating results, and collaborating with different Ericsson units and external partners.
The skills you bring:
Joining the team will offer you a fun and challenging environment where you can grow and inspire your colleagues to further growth. We believe you can challenge us in who we're looking for and have a motivation and interest in working in a research area within our industry, ideally with some relevant experience in mathematics and wireless networks.
In addition, we believe you have:
• PhD or MSc in Electrical Engineering, or equivalent
• Knowledge of Mobile Networks and industry understanding
• Excellent technical leadership skills, analytical with a high ability to develop strategies, understand and drive innovative technical conceptual proposals and solutions
• Excellent depth in wireless communication e.g. network modelling, RAN functionality incl. scheduling and performance evaluations
• Knowledge of SW engineering with hands-on programming e.g. Matlab and Python
• Experience from research, development of RAN solutions or simulation tools are considered valuable merits
• Ability to collaborate, engage with and mobilize the organization to secure results
• Solid presentation and communication skills, and proficiency in English Ersättning
