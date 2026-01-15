Researcher
2026-01-15
YOU WILL DO
The Research & Industrialization Division is responsible for pushing the boundary of what is considered possible. We continuously improve all facets of our unique photovoltaic material with our knowledge, expertise and through collaboration with all departments. Development at Exeger is driven by commercial viability with the end goal to benefit the customers.
The position offers extensive lab work where you will work with different characteristics of our ground-breaking technology. You will independently design and execute development projects, analyse data and prepare and present technical reports. You will play a critical role within our Research & Industrialization Division, collaborating with cross-functional team of scientists and engineers. This includes amongst other:
• Analyse data and report the results to the Research & Industrialization Division
• Propose improvements and new experiments based on data, scientific publications or previous experience
• Contribute to the development, work environment and processes
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
We are looking for our next stellar Researcher / Research Engineer to our Development Department to enable the future of Energy independence. Given our fast-paced growth, our global ambitions, and our disruptive technology, this role will require ability to interpret complex data, strong analytical skills as well as determination and grit. We'd love to have curious, hands-on and persistent researchers join us at our manufacturing site in downtown Stockholm. To thrive in this customer-centric environment, we believe you should have the following:
• PhD, or MSc with similar experience, in Chemistry, Materials Science, Chemical Engineering or related fields
• A few years of experience outside of academia preferably working with Dye Sensitized Solar cell technology.
• We are multi-disciplinary and effective corporation and understanding of other disciplines is important.
